What President Biden’s executive order means for reproductive health care

By Melissa Torres
 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Friday, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to reproductive health care in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

President Biden is calling the Supreme Court “out of control”. President Biden believes that the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law.

“I don’t think the court or for that matter, republicans who for decades have pushed the extreme agenda have a clue about the power of American women but they’re about to find out in my view,” said President Biden.

On June 24th, the Supreme Court made a landmark decision overturning Roe V Wade and ending 50 years of abortion rights. In the days following, President Biden signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care.

“It’s my hope and strong belief that women will in fact turn out in record numbers to reclaim the rights taken from them by the court,” said President Biden.

Under the order, the administration will take steps to safeguard patient privacy, access to accurate information, and promote the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics.

Here in western Massachusetts, concerned residents hope this step will make a difference.

“I feel like all of the fighting that my ancestors did and all of the women throughout history it just seemed like it was erased and it’s really scary that the Supreme Court is taking away rights that we’ve had for over 50 years,” said Janine Anderson of Springfield.

The order also directs the department of health and human services to boost access to abortion pills and various types of contraception. Anderson says that it is vital to protect the accessibility of these resources.

“Women have a choice and part of that choice is whether or not they want to have children and so if they don’t want to have children they should have access to IUDs for birth control and any other services that they might need,” said Anderson.

The President is giving the Health and Human Services Secretary 30 days to submit a report on the actions the department is taking to deal with this matter at hand.

