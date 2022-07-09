ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Fraudster Used COVID-19 Relief Money to Buy Ritzy Mansion, Feds Say

By Alan Halaly
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Virginia businessman has been sentenced to nearly three years in the slammer for scamming his way into $1.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors say. Foad Darakhshan, 47, was...

www.thedailybeast.com

Miami Herald

Grocery store manager stole nearly $5 million as part of food stamp scheme, feds say

A man accused of stealing nearly $5 million from the government while managing a grocery store in Alabama pleaded guilty to a food stamp and tax fraud scheme on July 6. Prosecutors said he drained the Birmingham store’s bank account of more than $3.7 million by manipulating the national, federally funded food stamp program from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a July 7 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A look inside the ‘Disneyland’ prison Ghislaine Maxwell hopes to spend her 20-year sentence in

From music stars to billionaire hotel heiresses, the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, has been home to some of the most famous female inmates in United States history.The low-security prison, sometimes referred to as Club Fed, is where convicted child-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to serve her 20 year federal prison term.In stark contrast to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the 60-year-old spent nearly two years awaiting trial, FCI Danbury has a reputation as one of the more hospitable penitentiaries, and has garnered a special place in US pop culture.Most famously, the fictional Litchfield Prison in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Costco
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
One Green Planet

Man Sentenced After Selling Thousands of Devices That Allow Trucks to Bypass Emission Controls

A truck mechanic from North Carolina was sentenced for selling thousands of devices that allow truck owners to bypass emission controls. Matthew Sidney Geouge pled guilty last year to violating the Clean Air Act and tax evasion. The 35-year-old has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling the devices that bypass emission control systems and produce hundreds of times more pollution than standard regulations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Six current, former U.S. Postal employees accused of collecting fraudulent unemployment benefits, business loans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six current and former U.S. Postal Service employees have been charged with fraudulently obtaining loans for businesses that did not really exist. The six defendants were charged as part of an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Task force on Unemployment Benefits Insurance Fraud. They all applied for a variety of government loans and assistance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Attorney General's office. In addition to trying to get loans from the Small Business Administration for businesses that were not real, four of the defendants are accused of filing for fraudulent unemployment...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE

