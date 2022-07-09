ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Bay Area IVF doctors brace for post-Roe v. Wade impact

By Charles Clifford
 3 days ago

( KRON ) – The recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade has created a great amount of uncertainty when it comes to reproductive health. Patients seeking in vitro (IVF) or fertility treatments have been left with unanswered questions.

Dr. Ruben Alvero with Stanford Children’s Health says that because California is a solidly pro-abortion rights state, his patients haven’t been to be concerned about seeking IVF or fertility treatments. But he says the patients of his friends and colleagues across the country aren’t so lucky.

“I have colleagues in Oklahoma and Texas, and I know that they are having concerns there because of thoughts that their embryos may not be safe or protected or that manipulation of the embryos can be affected, or that their autonomy for doing what they want to do with their embryos may be impacted by the decision,” he said.

And while patients are trying to figure out what to do, many fertility doctors and specialists are also dealing with a lot of uncertainty.

“They don’t know what is allowable and what is not allowable because people are still figuring this out,” Alvero said. “The language from each of these states is pretty unscientific and therefore not really pertinent about what decisions need to be made on a daily basis.”

And finally, Alvero says that patients in states that are limiting abortion rights will probably be dealing with uncertainty for foreseeable future.

“They have to understand the potential implication of creating embryos in some of those states, and we just don’t know yet,” he said.

Dr. Alvero says he has gotten a few calls from patients outside California asking if they can travel here to receive help.

