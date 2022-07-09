ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Regional Softball Semifinal Scores from Friday, July 8th

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
Class 1A

Region 2

#2 Newell-Fonda 1, GTRA 0

Woodbine 4, Boyer Valley 1

Region 3

#6 SE Warren 12, Griswold 2

#13 Exira-EHK vs Fremont-Mills (PPD to Saturday at 5:00 p.m.)

Region 5

#8 Martensdale-St. Marys 10, East Union 0

#10 Wayne 18, Moravia 0

Class 2A

Region 2

#6 Van Meter 10, Pella Christian 0

Grundy Center 5, South Hardin 3

Region 3

#3 Logan-Magnolia 6, Treynor 0

#9 West Monona 13, MVAOCOU 1

Region 4

Mount Ayr 4, #5 Interstate-35 2

West Central Valley 6, Kuemper Catholic 5

