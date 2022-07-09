Regional Softball Semifinal Scores from Friday, July 8th
Class 1A
Region 2
#2 Newell-Fonda 1, GTRA 0
Woodbine 4, Boyer Valley 1
Region 3
#6 SE Warren 12, Griswold 2
#13 Exira-EHK vs Fremont-Mills (PPD to Saturday at 5:00 p.m.)
Region 5
#8 Martensdale-St. Marys 10, East Union 0
#10 Wayne 18, Moravia 0
Class 2A
Region 2
#6 Van Meter 10, Pella Christian 0
Grundy Center 5, South Hardin 3
Region 3
#3 Logan-Magnolia 6, Treynor 0
#9 West Monona 13, MVAOCOU 1
Region 4
Mount Ayr 4, #5 Interstate-35 2
West Central Valley 6, Kuemper Catholic 5
