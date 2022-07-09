ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

Arkansas City police launch Safe Return program to help vulnerable residents

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KwbP_0gZd8qm600
Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A new program launched by the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) intends to serve vulnerable residents.

The program is called “Safe Return,” and according to a news release by ACPD, it is a community resource program for the members of vulnerable populations, like those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down Syndrome, and other developmental disorders, who reside in Arkansas City.

Safe Return is a database maintained by the ACPD and is reserved for public safety personnel. The vital information that is provided by caregivers or parents will help to assist local law enforcement if the participant goes missing.

“When a vulnerable member of our community goes missing, seconds matter,” Police Chief Eric Burr said. “The time that it takes to gather vital personal information is time that could be spent launching a full-scale search which includes broadcasting a description of the missing person to area public safety agencies. The Safe Return program will enable us to quickly and effectively communicate that information without delay,”

The program is intended to help law enforcement issue a Silver Alert or an Endangered Missing Person report quicker, which in turn will increase the chances of a safe return.

“According to the National Missing and Unidentified Person database, more than 600,000 people were reported missing in 2021. Our Safe Return program goal is to preplan for the worst-case scenario and help get vulnerable community members home quickly and safely,” the news release says.

To enroll a participant in the Safe Return program, ACPD says to contact Master Police Officer Cori Tuxhorn at ctuxhorn@arkcity.org or by calling 620-441-4437 or 620-441-6601.

Comments / 2

Mary Smith
3d ago

Arkansas City has the right idea, even though I don't live there I am mom/legal guardian of son that has many special needs and the most recent is cancer. I hope the Whole State takes Arkansas City's idea and make it a reality for us all.

Reply
2
 

