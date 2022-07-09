ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Tygart Grabs Fourth Freshman All-America Honor

By CJ Maclin
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yCjs_0gZd8jqF00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.

The Hernando, Miss., native received second-team praise from D1Baseball on Friday morning. A consensus Freshman All-American, Tygart has now earned accolades from four outlets — Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association and Perfect Game — in addition to a spot on the Freshman All-SEC Team.

Tygart emerged as one of Arkansas’ most dependable bullpen arms in 2022. He finished with a 3.82 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings of work with a team-leading eight saves on the year.

The right-hander was dominant in SEC play during the regular season, logging a 1.91 ERA and seven saves while fanning 40 and holding opposing hitters to a miniscule .160 batting average in 28 1/2 innings of work.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington Regional medical records department to relocate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional’s Medical Records Department, currently located in Washington Regional Medical Center, will begin serving patients at a new location effective Wednesday, July 13. According to a press release, the new location will “provide easier access for patients” and is located across the street...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All America#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy