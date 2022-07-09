ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Pratt Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Is a ‘True Masterpiece’ and the Best Work They’ve Done so Far

By Ross Tanenbaum
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a highly-anticipated upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe . The Guardians haven’t had their own adventure in over 5 years since the third entry has encountered some development issues. However, these issues may not be too concerning as Chris Pratt , who plays Star-Lord, has high praise for Guardians 3 , calling it a “true masterpiece.”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is bringing galactic forces to the MCU

Chris Pratt | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is bringing back Chris Pratt and the rest of the Guardians for another adventure. This also includes Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Zoe Saldana as Gamora.

While story details have been kept under wraps, it is confirmed that we are being introduced to one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. Will Poulter will be making his Marvel debut as Adam Warlock, a cosmic being created by the Sovereign. Adam was teased in a mid-credit scene in Guardians 2 and he will finally make his debut in the upcoming sequel.

Chris Pratt calls ‘Guardians 3’ a ‘masterpiece’

Pratt is having a busy summer as he recently starred in Jurassic World Dominion , The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video, and is in Thor: Love and Thunder . In an interview with Digital Spy , the actor was asked about how Guardians 3 is going and Chris Pratt says director James Gunn is happy with what they’ve got while editing the film. The actor also says that the director has created a “true masterpiece.”

“It’s fantastic. James Gunn just watched a rough assembly the other day,” Pratt shares. “I called him yesterday. We Facetimed, and he’s very, very proud of the work that everyone’s done. He said it’s the best work all of us have ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing. And I can say with utter confidence that he’s made a true masterpiece, and I just cannot wait for people to see it. It’s James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big box-office trilogies.”

Gunn was previously fired from the project after several controversial old tweets reemerged. However, after several cast and crew members voiced their opposition to this, Gunn was rehired and began working on this third entry to complete his trilogy. Thankfully, he did return because Pratt is very high on what he has done with Guardians 3 .

The guardians return for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Go8nTmfrQd8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

While we wait for Guardians 3 , Chris Pratt and several other guardians are returning in Thor: Love and Thunder . While the main focus is on Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the ending of Avengers: Endgame saw Thor teaming up with the guardians on some new adventures. It will be interesting to see what Thor and the other guardians have been up to since we last saw them.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8.

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Pratt ‘Loved Every Minute’ Working With Chris Hemsworth

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Pom Klementieff
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
James Gunn
Person
Will Poulter
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Chris Pratt
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Demi Moore Involving Herself Too Much With Bruce Willis Following Actor’s Diagnosis? Here’s The Truth

Demi Moore is allegedly involving herself too much with her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ life. Demi MooreORIFLAME COSMETICS / Wikimedia Commons/ CC BY. According to Globe, Moore is worried about Willis especially after he was diagnosed with aphasia. However, the actress also seems to be forgetting the fact that Willis has a different partner now.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Drax#Rocket Raccoon#Marvel#Sovereign#Digital Spy
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

'He's Back!' Johnny Depp Fresh-Faced & Smiling After Costume Fitting For His First Movie In 2 Years Following Amber Heard Defamation Win

Johnny Depp won't be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but his movie career is back on track following his defamation win against his ex-wife and assault accuser Amber Heard. Radar has learned that Depp recently completed his costume fitting for his first film role in more than two years. The 59-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Paris airport following his days-long stay and looked noticeably different. Instead of sporting his signature goatee, Depp flaunted his baby smooth skin after a fresh shave.Appearing completely barefaced, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star couldn't wipe the smile away after...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy