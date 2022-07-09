Chris Pratt Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Is a ‘True Masterpiece’ and the Best Work They’ve Done so Far

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a highly-anticipated upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe . The Guardians haven’t had their own adventure in over 5 years since the third entry has encountered some development issues. However, these issues may not be too concerning as Chris Pratt , who plays Star-Lord, has high praise for Guardians 3 , calling it a “true masterpiece.”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is bringing galactic forces to the MCU

Chris Pratt | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is bringing back Chris Pratt and the rest of the Guardians for another adventure. This also includes Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Zoe Saldana as Gamora.

While story details have been kept under wraps, it is confirmed that we are being introduced to one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. Will Poulter will be making his Marvel debut as Adam Warlock, a cosmic being created by the Sovereign. Adam was teased in a mid-credit scene in Guardians 2 and he will finally make his debut in the upcoming sequel.

Chris Pratt calls ‘Guardians 3’ a ‘masterpiece’

Pratt is having a busy summer as he recently starred in Jurassic World Dominion , The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video, and is in Thor: Love and Thunder . In an interview with Digital Spy , the actor was asked about how Guardians 3 is going and Chris Pratt says director James Gunn is happy with what they’ve got while editing the film. The actor also says that the director has created a “true masterpiece.”

“It’s fantastic. James Gunn just watched a rough assembly the other day,” Pratt shares. “I called him yesterday. We Facetimed, and he’s very, very proud of the work that everyone’s done. He said it’s the best work all of us have ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing. And I can say with utter confidence that he’s made a true masterpiece, and I just cannot wait for people to see it. It’s James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big box-office trilogies.”

Gunn was previously fired from the project after several controversial old tweets reemerged. However, after several cast and crew members voiced their opposition to this, Gunn was rehired and began working on this third entry to complete his trilogy. Thankfully, he did return because Pratt is very high on what he has done with Guardians 3 .

The guardians return for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Go8nTmfrQd8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

While we wait for Guardians 3 , Chris Pratt and several other guardians are returning in Thor: Love and Thunder . While the main focus is on Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the ending of Avengers: Endgame saw Thor teaming up with the guardians on some new adventures. It will be interesting to see what Thor and the other guardians have been up to since we last saw them.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8.

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Pratt ‘Loved Every Minute’ Working With Chris Hemsworth