ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Reward Money Offered For Information On Several Deadly Shootings In Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1219OO_0gZd8A8w00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards for tips that lead investigators to the people responsible for several different murders in Baltimore during the months of June and July, according to authorities.

The non-profit organization announced on Friday night that it was offering up to $8,000 for resolving the crimes associated with each homicide victim.

Among the murder victims the non-profit mentioned was Darrell Fulton who was shot in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue.

An off-duty Baltimore police sergeant driving along a stretch of West Belvedere Avenue near Preakness Way found Fulton in the street around 1:45 a.m. on June 14, according to authorities.

A reward is also being offered for information on the person who shot and killed Jamar “Simba” Roberson on July 2. Roberson was shot in the 600 block of North Broadway around 3:35 a.m. that day.

Metro Crime Stoppers is also using its reward offering to encourage people to come forward regarding the death of Terrontae Stancil who was gunned down in the 600 block of West Mosher Street around 3:35 p.m. on July 2.

The non-profit organization offered a reward for information surrounding the shooting that killed Timothy Reynolds following a confrontation between Reynolds and a squeegee worker.

Reynolds was shot near the intersection of Light Street and East Conway Street around 4:35 p.m. on July 7.

People with tips can reach Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 63, Dragged & Injured In East Baltimore Carjacking, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said. The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near North Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away. The 63-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon. Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Trapped In Machinery On Baltimore Block (DEVELOPING)

Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of an accident where a civilian trapped in machinery. The victim became trapped on the 3200 block of Fait Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Baltimore Fire Department. The victim's condition is currently unknown and they are reportedly awaiting medical transport. This...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

1 Person Hospitalized In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person. The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.  
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspect who drove stolen SUV into DC church

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a driver who drove a reportedly stolen SUV into a church building in Southeast D.C. Officers were called to the 5300 block of C Street Southeast around midnight. Once on scene they found an SUV had slammed into the building, but the driver was not located. Police believe the driver took off on foot following the crash. Police have not been able to locate the driver.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Churches Marred By Arson And Vandalism See Additional Damage Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland churches are at the center of various investigations into arson and vandalism—a trend that has continued over the weekend and into Monday. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The fire involved several pews in the main church area, Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the agency, tweeted. No injuries were reported. Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Baltimore#Baltimore Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Preakness Way
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

2 injured in Annapolis shooting Sunday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man and woman were injured in a shooting in Annapolis' Robinwood area Sunday night. Annapolis police responded to Tyler Avenue, at Forest Drive, at about 11:13 p.m. July 10. They found two people shot inside a home. Investigators determined that the victims were standing outside...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man & Teen Wounded In Pair Of Monday Morning Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said. The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning. A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said. Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 45, Charged With Murder In Reisterstown Road Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man who died in March, seven months after he was shot, authorities said Tuesday. Gregory Eugene Young, 45, was taken into custody this week on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 47-year-old Terry Lewis, police said. Lewis was wounded in an April 19, 2021, shooting that unfolded in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. Lewis later died of his injuries March 20. An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office ruled Lewis’ death was a homicide caused by injuries he suffered during the shooting. Court records show Young was served Monday with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, among other offenses. The 45-year-old remains in police custody without bail while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Pasadena Dental Office Shot At

PASADENA, MD – On July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers responded for a report of damage to the glass door of Cosmetic Dental FX located at 8667 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. Officers noticed the front glass door to the business had been damaged by a projectile and located a single spent .40 caliber shell casing on the roadway directly in front of the business. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Investigators Release Video Of Baltimore Police Fatal Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State investigators have released video footage of a Baltimore police officer colliding with—and ultimately killing—a man on a scooter while en route to a report of a stabbing in East Baltimore in June. Video footage provided by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General shows officer Alexis Acosta driving along the 2400 block of East Biddle Street and colliding with 58-year-old Terry Harrell at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue around 12:40 p.m. on June 21. Harrell died from his injuries on June 23, according to state investigators. The video footage shows Alexis driving through a red light prior to colliding with Harrell. Harrell can be seen flying off of his scooter. There are two angles from which to view the crash: from a camera in the distance and from the body-worn camera that the officer was wearing on the day of the collision. Investigators included a warning that says the video may be disturbing to viewers. “I got into a crash. I got into a crash. Send me an ambulance immediately,” an officer shouted into his police radio. Acosta suffered minor injuries following the deadly collision, according to state investigators.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 30, Shot While Driving In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.  She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Just Trying To Survive’: Baltimore Squeegee Workers Say Washing Windows Helps Them Overcome Struggles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police told WJZ Tuesday their investigation into the killing of motorist Timothy Reynolds is “open and ongoing.” Reynolds was shot and killed after he got out of his car last Thursday and approached squeegeers with a baseball bat. Police say killing of Tim Reynolds in squeegee confrontation is “open and ongoing.” They have received “numerous tips and are combing through evidence. We are looking at several individuals, but a suspect has not been identified.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 12, 2022 Police said they have received “numerous tips” and are looking at several individuals but have not identified a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy