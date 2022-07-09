ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Storms continue this weekend

By Cecilia Reeves
41nbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a stormy day once again across Middle Georgia with heavy rain and gusty winds seen across the area. This evening we are starting to see a break from some of the showers, but we can’t rule out a few more storms...

www.41nbc.com

41nbc.com

New week to be cloudy and wet

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wet pattern is taking over much of the southeastern US this week, including Middle Georgia. Our skies will remain mostly cloudy as we go through the rest of this evening and into tonight. Our shower chances will remain low, however a few isolated showers and storms are expected around the region. A couple of storms could bring some heavy rain or even a bit of small hail. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will also be possible.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Cloudy skies to obscure Full Thunder Moon tonight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloudy skies will continue to dominate Middle Georgia, limiting our view of tonight’s full moon. Cloudy conditions will persist for the remainder of the daylight hours. Winds will generally come from the south-southwest at 5 mph the rest of the evening and into tonight. As for our rain chances, those are considerably lower now than what was initially thought for this evening. A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible, however most of Middle Georgia will only see clouds.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 4-10)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon Youth Baseball Legends head to USSSA World Series. After winning state, the Macon Youth Baseball Legends 14U All-Stars are set to again represent Central Georgia on the national stage. But this time around, they're not leaving without a title. 2. Theatre Macon's 'SpongeBob the...
MACON, GA
State
Georgia State
41nbc.com

Collector’s Market in Middle Georgia

MACON & BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With inflation on the rise and the cost of everyday living becoming increasingly more difficult, many people turn to their hobbies as a form of escape. One type of hobby that many might not consider is collecting, whether that be from everyday items like postage stamps or more niche items like vintage toys– most people have something they like to collect. The collector’s market as of late has become difficult to take part in though, thanks to rising prices, some items retain a fairly low price while others have skyrocketed through the roof.
BYRON, GA
Nieman Lab

Seven Georgia news outlets led by people of color get $2 million in funding

Seven nonpartisan news outlets in Georgia, all led by people of color and targeted at Black, Hispanic, or Asian-American audiences, are receiving a combined $2 million from The Pivot Fund — a new venture philanthropy organization, led by Tracie Powell, that aims to invest in news outlets that funders have traditionally ignored.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

As crime wave kills 2 more, authorities take aim at gangs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another flare-up of the violent crime sweeping the region, authorities will look at ways to curb gangs that are blamed for much of the violence. Georgia’s attorney general is coming to town on the heels of another violent weekend that included two slayings:. On...
AUGUSTA, GA
#Heavy Rain
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta brother and sister die during vacation in Florida

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta family is mourning the deaths of a brother and sister who died on vacation after being pulled from a Southwest Florida lake. Family members said 13-year-old Gabby Maria Walker and 7-year-old Jemel James "JJ" Walker were pulled from Lake Como, near Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero, Florida on the Fourth of July.
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
fox13news.com

Missing Kaylee Jones: Georgia officials renew calls for help to find 16-year-old

NEW CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia authorities are still searching for missing Kaylee Jones, 16, after she disappeared from her home on June 14. Kaylee's parents, Brenda and Daniel Jones, previously told Fox News Digital that they believe she may have been kidnaped after talking to strangers online and then leaving the family's residence in New Carrollton without her phone. She was last seen in the rural area of Whooping Creek Church Road.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
fox5atlanta.com

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 76th wedding anniversary

PLAINS, Ga. - Former President Jimmy Carter and human rights figure and mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter are celebrating 76 years of love and marriage Thursday. Seventy-six years ago today a U.S. Navy midshipman from Plains, Georgia, exchanged vows with a woman he'd met and fell in love with a one year earlier. Little did they both know that their marriage would become the longest of any presidential couple.
PLAINS, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
11Alive

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith,...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Former Georgia governor candidate Kandiss Taylor says her home was swatted

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. - Former Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor says her family were victims of a swatting call overnight. Swatting is the act of making a hoax call to 911 to try and draw a response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team. Technology makes it appear that the emergency call is coming from the victim’s phone. Sometimes swatting is done for revenge, sometimes it's a prank, and it can be deadly.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Ga DPH Coastal District Pilots Georgia’s New eWIC Rollout for the Women, Infants, & Children Program

The Coastal Health District has been selected by the Georgia Department of Public Health to pilot eWIC, a new electronic system for issuing food benefits through the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) program. Until now, WIC participants used paper vouchers to purchase approved foods. The new system allows participants to use an eWIC card, which functions like a debit card, to purchase WIC-approved foods.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Abrams calls for another payment to Georgia taxpayers

ATLANTA - Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers. The budget may allow it, since the state just collected more than $33 billion in taxes in the year ending June 30 – a 23% increase from about $27 billion the year before.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's mother-in-law, Jeane Argo, dies at 92

ATLANTA - Jeane Argo, mother-in-law of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and mother of First Lady Marty Kemp, has passed away. She was 92. Georgia's first family announced the passing through a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. "Today we, we lost a cherished member of our family, my mother-in-law Jeane Argo....
GEORGIA STATE

