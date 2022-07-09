ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Humane Society holds Bowser’s Brew Bash event

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
 3 days ago

Folks had the opportunity to raise their glasses to help an animal shelter carry out their mission.

The Erie Humane Society and Lavery Brewing Company partnered to create Jack’s Second Chance Sour.

This is the second year that the two have created a beer for a special needs animal.

Summer travelers see a little relief at the gas pump

Last year, they launched Bowser’s Blind Dog Brew.

The Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society said it was great to see so many people come out and support such an important cause.

“All the people here support our efforts and they love animals here in the community. So, we have an amazing turnout and all proceeds are benefiting amazing pets like Bowser and Jack,” said Nicole Leone, Erie Humane Society Executive Director.

Lavery donated $1 to the Erie Humane Society for every pint of Jack’s Second Chance Sour or Bowser’s Blind Dog Brew purchased at the event.

YourErie

