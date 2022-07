A Louisiana judge has blocked the state’s anti-abortion “trigger” laws, again, as a legal battle to protect abortion access in the state continues after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion care.State Judge Don Johnson granted a temporary restraining order on 12 July that blocks enforcement of state laws that ban legal abortion care in nearly all instances from the moment of fertilisation.The order – which will allow the state’s three abortion clinics to resume care – came just days after a New Orleans judge dissolved the restraining order as a procedural matter as the...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO