SPCA Tampa Bay waiving adoption fees on pocket pets and farm animals

By Julie Salomone
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
SPCA Tampa Bay is waiving its adoption fees on livestock and pocket pets starting on Friday, July 8.

The shelter is hosting an adoption event called Livestock-Pock Pet Palooza.

"We call it livestock so think of Woodstock because we have some groovy animals waiting to be adopted at no adoption fee and that applies to our pocket pets or critters so that could be ducks, could be pigeons, could be rabbits, could be guinea pigs. We also have ducks and regular pigs," said Erick Keaton, Chief Marketing Officer at SPCA Tampa Bay.

People who stop by the shelter may also meet three pigs named Henry, Frank and Spaz. They are available for adoption.

"You really need to have an area where your next door neighbor knows you're going to have that farm animal so please check with your county and city ordinances and your homeowner's association to make sure you are able to house that animal," said Keaton.

Keaton said the shelter typically sees an increase in animals during the summer.

"We see one get adopted and usually a couple or three come in via a transfer, a stray from Pinellas County Animal Services or a surrender," said Keaton.

Keaton said it cost about $25 a day to care for each animal. The shelter is caring for about 150 animals.

The adoption event runs until Sunday, July 17. The shelter is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

To see which pets are available for adoption visit the SPCA Tampa Bay website .

