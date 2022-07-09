ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Adam Svensson leads delay-marred Barbasol Championship

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KxMR_0gZd36Iy00

Adam Svensson of Canada shot a 5-under-par 67 Friday and held a two-shot lead when play was suspended due to darkness at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky.

Lingering fog at Keene Trace Golf Club delayed the start of the second round by two hours Friday morning. Inclement weather then interrupted players early in the afternoon. The round featured a total of 5 hours and 22 minutes of delays.

Play will resume 8:30 a.m. local time Saturday with the conclusion of the second round. Seventy-six players still had to finish their second rounds. As of Friday night, the cut line was projected at 5 under.

Trey Mullinax made a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-4 13th hole before heading to the clubhouse, pushing him out of a large tie and into sole possession of second place at 13 under for the tournament.

Behind him, seven players were tied for third at 12 under, including Brandon Hagy, who shot a 62 for the low round of the day. Mark Hubbard (67) and Frenchman Robin Roussel (68) also stood at 12 under through two complete rounds.

Svensson had a 62 Thursday and stayed in the driver’s seat with seven birdies and two bogeys on Friday. The 28-year-old has yet to win on tour but has two top-10 finishes this season.

The delays were “obviously a little bit annoying because you kind of get out of the routine and stuff like that, but yeah, you kind of do the same thing, same game plan,” Svensson said. “Obviously I knew that shooting 10 under yesterday, I’m not going to do that again today, so I just tried to get it around in something close to that.”

The Barbasol Championship is being co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour for the first time, just as this week’s Scottish Open is being co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

–Field Level Media

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com

Jack Nicklaus discusses LIV Golf and Greg Norman

A lot of notable golfers have made their opinions very clear about LIV Golf, but one person who has tried to stay out of the fray is PGA Tour legend Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus has been relatively silent as several PGA golfers have left to play with LIV Golf. When asked about it, Nicklaus has often declined to get into details, other than to say he was offered a role and declined.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LPGA: Here are 10 teams to watch this week, featuring stars Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Leona Maguire

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will feature a wonderful blend of past and present. While sisters Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson are two the biggest names on the current tour, Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb are two of the biggest names of all time. They’ll all be in action in the same field this Wednesday-Saturday at the LPGA’s only team event.
MIDLAND, MI
