ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Royal Ravens grab share of first place in CDL Major 4 qualifying

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04V2Rm_0gZd31tL00

The London Royal Ravens remained unbeaten in Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying, defeating the Atlanta FaZe 3-1 on Friday as Week 3 got underway.

London (4-0) tied the idle New York Subliners (4-0) for first place, while Atlanta (2-2) slipped into a tie for fifth place.

In other Friday action, the Florida Mutineers (2-2) rallied for a 3-2 win over the last-place Paris Legion (0-4), and the Minnesota Rokkr (2-2) eked out a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Surge (1-3).

The results of each team’s five matches in qualifying, which runs through Sunday, will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

The Royal Ravens opened with a 250-247 win on Gavutu Hardpoint and a 6-4 win on Bocage Search and Destroy. The FaZe extended the match by winning 3-0 on Berlin Control, but London sealed the series with a 250-240 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint.

England’s Joey “Gismo” Owen notched 85 kills and a plus-1.09 kill-death ratio for London, while Chris “Simp” Lehr of the United States had 89 kills and a plus-1.14 K-D ratio for Atlanta.

The Legion jumped out to a 2-1 lead by sandwiching wins on Tuscan Hardpoint (250-177) and Tuscan Control (3-0) around a 6-3 defeat on Berlin Search and Destroy. However, the Mutineers stormed back to claim Berlin Hardpoint 250-228 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-4.

Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak of the United States led Florida with 86 kills and a plus-1.05 K-D ratio. Canada’s Bryan “Jimbo” Sabman paced Paris with 100 kills and a plus-1.25 K-D ratio.

The Rokkr seemingly took control by capturing Bocage Hardpoint 250-241 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-3 before the Surge won Tuscan Control 3-2 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-117. Minnesota took the decisive fifth map, Tuscan Search and Destroy, 6-4.

Colt “Havok” McLendon of the United States registered 105 kills and a plus-1.06 K-D ratio for the Rokkr, while Australia’s Amer “Pred” Zulbeari amassed 122 kills and a plus-1.30 K-D ratio for the Surge.

Week 3 of qualifying continues Saturday with four matches:

–Paris Legion vs. Minnesota Rokkr

–Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. Florida Mutineers

–Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. London Royal Ravens, 40 points, 4-0, +8

T1. New York Subliners, 40 points, 4-0, +8

3. Boston Breach, 30 points, 3-1, +2

4. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-1, +5

T5. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-2, 0

T5. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-2, 0

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-2, -2

8. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-2, -4

9. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-3, -2

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, -3

T10. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-3, -3

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-4, -9

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnaut

Four Phillies on restricted list for series in Toronto

Four Philadelphia Phillies players will miss an upcoming two-game series at Toronto due to their vaccination status. The team said Monday it will place catcher J.T. Realmuto, third baseman Alec Bohm and starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson on the restricted list for the interleague games against the Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BamaCentral

Live Updates World Games Softball: Team USA vs. Canada

HOOVER, Ala. — It's a border battle between Team USA and Team Canada Monday night at the World Games. The two teams will complete in the final game of group play before consolation and semifinal rounds on Tuesday. The Americans are 2-0 with shutout wins over Italy and Chinese...
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Legion#Cdl#London Royal Ravens#Call Of Duty League#Bocage Search And Destroy#Faze#Berlin Control#Tuscan Hardpoint#Tuscan Control#Berlin Search#Berlin Hardpoint
Sportsnaut

Royal Ravens, Subliners finish atop CDL Major 4 qualifying

The London Royal Ravens and New York Subliners missed chances to clinch the top spot in the standings as Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying concluded Sunday. The Ravens and Subliners finished with 4-1 records, good for 40 points, and plus-7s in map wins. The Ravens lost the day’s first match in five maps to the Los Angeles Guerrillas (2-3), and the Subliners fell to the Los Angeles Thieves (3-2) in a match that also went the distance.
VIDEO GAMES
Sportsnaut

Cucho Hernandez, Crew carry unbeaten run into D.C. United match

It would take a lot to move the spotlight off new Columbus forward Cucho Hernandez as the Crew try to extend a six-game unbeaten streak at D.C. United on Wednesday. The former standout for Manchester United and the English national team officially was named the next coach of D.C. United (5-10-2, 17 points) on Tuesday. He will not be on the bench for the match against the Crew (6-5-7, 25 points) while his work visa is being finalized.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy