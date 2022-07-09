ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Next with Kyle Clark full show (7/8/22)

9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The President takes action to protect abortion access...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

 

David Heitz

Denver buys more motel rooms for homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended contracts Monday with two hotels serving people experiencing homelessness. Denver will pay $1.8 million to U.S. Motels Denver North Inc. The company owns the Super 8 motel at 5888 N. Broadway and the Comfort Inn at 401 E. 58th Ave.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

New data: How Denver tech startup salaries compare to other cities

Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosWhen it comes to salary, Denver and Boulder are considered second-tier tech cities.Driving the news: Wages for technology workers are rising in Colorado, but still lag behind the top four metros of San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and New York, according to a new report looking at the first half of 2022.The analysis comes from private data of 125,000 employees provided by more than 2,000 tech companies through Carta's equity management software. By the numbers: Denver metro area tech workers are compensated 9% less than those in the top market of San Francisco.Boulder tech workers do slightly better, at 8% less.Why it matters: The discounted salaries are just one reason Denver area tech workers have chips on their shoulders; the figures signify that they're valued less than their coastal counterparts.Yes, but: Colorado's status as a tech hub is improving, particularly as major companies make homes in the state and more employees relocate with the rise of remote work.Boulder tech pay has risen 7% so far in 2022 compared to 2021.Denver tech salaries rose 4%, Carta found.Of note: The Carta figures show higher salaries than federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data does.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Heat advisory issued with triple digit highs likely in Denver this weekend

One of the hottest weekends of the summer is on tap for Colorado as the state sits under a big ridge of high pressure. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and 100s around Denver as well as on the eastern plains and western slope. Even our mountain towns will be well into the 80s. You'll have to get above 10,000 feet to find anything cooler.The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver and all of northeast Colorado on Saturday. It runs from 10 am to 8 pm and includes places like Greeley, Fort Collins, Boulder, Akron...
DENVER, CO
