Plano, TX

Pregnant Woman Cited for HOV Violation Says Her Unborn Baby Should Count as Second Person

By Scott Gordon
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pregnant Plano woman who got a ticket for driving alone in an HOV lane plans to fight the citation, arguing her unborn baby should count as a second person. The woman, Brandy Bottone, was driving down Central Expressway approaching the exit for I-635 when she was stopped at a sheriff’s...

