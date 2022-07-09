Man exposes himself to victims at a Florida cemetery and post office

Photo : Getty Images

Hernando County, FL - A Florida man's been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two separate victims at a cemetery and post office.

Hernando County deputies arrested 28-year-old Daniel Simpson on two charges of indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to two victims at the Brooksville Cemetery and Brooksville Post Office on July 2nd and 3rd.

According to deputies, a female victim called 911 after Simpson exposed himself to her while she was visiting a gravesite with a friend.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office tells WTSP "the victim observed the male to have his pants down to his ankles and to be fondling himself, as he watched the victim."

Reports say when Simpson realized the victim saw him, he put his clothes on and fled the cemetery.

A day later, on July 3rd, another woman called the sheriff's office to report Simpson exposed himself to her.

The second victim told deputies she was inside the post office on East Ford Dade Avenue when Simpson approached her, and said "hi."

The victim ignored Simpson and kept walking.

When she looked back to make sure the man wasn't following her, she noticed Simpson's pants were unzipped and he was fondling himself.

After being identified by both victims, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for Simpson's arrest.

He was taken into custody on July 6th and remains in the Hernando County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.