ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Saweetie Throws First Pitch For Filipino Heritage Night At Dodgers Game

By Adelle Platon
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16P5c1_0gZd0Xuj00

Click here to read the full article.

Saweetie is all about taking her time. The rapper/entrepreneur has been quietly crafting her proper debut album, Pretty B.I.T.C.H. Music , after teasing its release for the better part of 2021. She recently explained the delay via her Instagram stories: “The past few years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, as a person, but above all as a WOMAN,” her caption read. “Through hours of self-reflection, I’ve realized that ‘Pretty B.*.TCH Music’ isn’t an album, it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We don’t rush with art, we take our time! This is not microwave sh*t! It’s baking and it will definitely be worth a taste.”

She’s also been keeping an uncharacteristically low profile on social media, with the exception of a few birthday flicks she posted to her feed at the top of July for her 29th birthday . On the mic, she’s squeezed in a few guest verses for Muni Long, French Montana, and the Black Eyed Peas while plumping up her bag with major partnerships from Champion to Crocs. When it comes to showing up for her people, though, the Bay Area native — who proudly reps her Black, Filipino, and Chinese roots — will make her presence known.

More from VIBE.com

In honor of Filipino Heritage Night for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night (July 7), Saweetie — also known as “Ate Icy,” a term of endearment that combines the Tagalog word for “big sister” with her brand’s signature — arrived at Dodger Stadium in LA 20 minutes before throwing the first pitch. She sashayed towards the mound in a blue Dodgers baseball cap and a white and royal blue jersey donning her stage name and the number “1” paired with her bold footwear of choice: white snakeskin Christian Louboutin heels. Still, she impressively pranced through the manicured field with ease, clutched the baseball with her hands (also decorated with extra-long stiletto, studded blue nails), and hurled it at Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (who proceeded to unload two home runs during the game that led to a team victory).

A former ‘Athlete of the Year’ in high school, Saweetie’s athletic prowess in track, basketball, volleyball, and flag football is no secret. But does she have a hidden talent when it comes to baseball? “Not with these nails on,” Saweetie joked to VIBE before her big throw. “I’ma see what it do.”

With over 52,000 in attendance for Filipino Heritage Night, the special guest of the night flaunted her Filipino pride and shouted out her fellow West Coast native and Filipina, H.E.R. Last year, the two collaborated together on Saweetie’s groovy number “Closer.” “It meant [Filipino pride] not only for just Filipinos but especially Bay Area Filipinos,” she said. “That’s my girl. It’s like my sister. She’s amazing. I love H.E.R. so much. I wanted someone to sing the hook and there was no one else who I thought about but H.E.R.”

Beyond crashing baseball games, Saweetie is keeping the brand strong with other ventures, like continuing her global consultant work with Champion. “I’m definitely a Champion girl. I can’t wait to come out with my own line with them. I’m currently in the designing process, so stay tuned.” She teased that the line will be made with every woman in mind. “Well, I’ve been big. I’ve been skinny. I’ve been medium. So I know what it feels like for your weight to go up and down, so it’s really important that every woman is represented in my line.”

As for the highly anticipated album to come, the wait continues but Saweetie promises a special reintroduction to her fans. “[I’m] sharing more about myself [on this album]. I got the clubs, I got the festival hits down, but who is Saweetie? Who’s Diamonté? I want my fans to get to know me better.”

Related Story

Watch The New Trailer For Season 2 Of Kevin Hart's 'Hart To Heart'

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Montana State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MLB

Braves' All-Star selections make history

Ronald Acuña Jr. will have company at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 All-Star Game. The 24-year-old will be joined by Dansby Swanson﻿, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud and Max Fried, all of whom will make their first All-Star appearances. The five All-Star selections are the most for the Braves since 2011, when they also had five players in attendance.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Saweetie
Person
Kevin Hart
ClutchPoints

Sylvia Fowles’ hammer dunk in final WNBA All-Star Game sets Twitter ablaze

WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles is retiring at the end of her 2022 season with the Minnesota Lynx, and she’s putting on a show in her final All-Star Game on Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Fowles played the first half of her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky, so the fans in The Windy City […] The post Sylvia Fowles’ hammer dunk in final WNBA All-Star Game sets Twitter ablaze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
NFL
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Baseball Games#Filipinos#B I T C H Music#Tch Music#French#Champion#Chinese
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

It has gone down in music history as one of his greatest hits, but "Can We Talk" almost slipped through Tevin Campbell's fingers. The R&B legend found fame back in the 1990s and for decades, Campbell has been performing his classics for fans worldwide. He has worked with some of the top producers, songwriters, and singers in the business, and during his chat with the State of Black Music Podcast, he revealed that "Can We Talk" was *thisclose* to being Usher's song.
MUSIC
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Poses With Serena Williams And His Brothers In Epic Picture: "So Much Legacy In One Photo."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world today when it comes to basketball. The Greek Freak is at the peak of his powers and has won multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a DPOY. While the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs this season, Giannis is still at the top of the game. Things are popping for him off the court as well, with a movie about his family's journey recently hitting theatres.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Boat Photos Are Going Viral

Olivia Dunne, one of the most-popular collegiate athletes in the country, appears to be enjoying her summer. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, has landed some national endorsement deals, including a commercial with the clothing brand, Vuori. Dunne, with millions of followers across her social...
Vibe

Vibe

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy