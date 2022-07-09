Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour for Three Weeks to Focus on Mental Health

Christopher Polk for Variety

Shawn Mendes is postponing his “Wonder” world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health, the singer announced on Friday.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes continued, “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

Mendes’ “Wonder” world tour kicked off on June 27 in Portland, Ore. and is set to run through October in the U.S. before picking up again in May 2023 in the U.K. and Europe. The postponed shows include St. Paul, Minn.; Omaha, Neb.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Chicago, Ill.; St. Louis, Mo.; Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Penn.; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; Philadelphia, Penn. and Washington, D.C. The shows have not yet been rescheduled.

Mendes released his fourth studio album, “Wonder,” in December 2020. His most recent single, “It’ll Be Okay,” dropped in December 2021. He is also the star of the upcoming animated musical film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” which is set to release Oct. 7.