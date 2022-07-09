ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour for Three Weeks to Focus on Mental Health

By Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Christopher Polk for Variety

Shawn Mendes is postponing his “Wonder” world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health, the singer announced on Friday.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes continued, “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

Mendes’ “Wonder” world tour kicked off on June 27 in Portland, Ore. and is set to run through October in the U.S. before picking up again in May 2023 in the U.K. and Europe. The postponed shows include St. Paul, Minn.; Omaha, Neb.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Chicago, Ill.; St. Louis, Mo.; Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Penn.; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; Philadelphia, Penn. and Washington, D.C. The shows have not yet been rescheduled.

Mendes released his fourth studio album, “Wonder,” in December 2020. His most recent single, “It’ll Be Okay,” dropped in December 2021. He is also the star of the upcoming animated musical film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” which is set to release Oct. 7.

Comments / 0

 

E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘The Little Rascals’: Norman Chaney, AKA ‘Chubsy-Ubsy,’ Lived a Short and Sad Life

There is something so bizarre about the fact that The Little Rascals, beloved for generations for its celebration of the joy of childhood, also has so much pain associated with its history. Many of its young performers were taken away by circumstances beyond their control, while others descended down paths of self-destruction. Norman Chaney — who memorably informed us in the film short “Love Business” that he preferred to be called Chubsy-Ubsy and was part of Our Gang in the days before Spanky, Alfalfa or Darla — was definitely part of the former.
MOVIES
soultracks.com

Fans praying for recovery of Eddie Levert, who misses show with COVID

(June 20, 2022) Fans of The O'Jays are praying for longtime lead singer Eddie Levert, who contracted COVID-19 and was unable to perform with the group at this past weekend's concert in Columbus, Ohio, part of the initial leg of the O'Jays Farewell Tour. Group members Walter Williams and Eric...
COLUMBUS, OH
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’

Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

These Walmart Deals Are Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. There’s never been a better time to enhance your home entertainment experience or indulge in premium home goods, thanks to a whole new lineup of unbeatable deals rolled out by Walmart this week. Save big on Smart TVs and soundbars; air fryers and nutri-blenders; and even Apple devices like the 4th generation iPad Air and the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3.
SHOPPING
Variety

Disney Channel Stars Debby Ryan, Alyson Stoner, Matthew Scott Montgomery and More to Star in LGBTQ Horror Film (EXCLUSIVE)

A veritable army of Disney Channel stars are reuniting for a very un-Disney project. Matthew Scott Montgomery (“So Random!”), Debby Ryan (“Jessie,” “The Suite Life on Deck”), Alyson Stoner (“Camp Rock,” “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,”), Kevin Chamberlin (“Jessie”), Tim Bagley (“Shake It Up!,” “Raven’s Home,”), Shayne Topp (“So Random!”) and Damien Haas (“So Random!”) have all signed on to appear in an upcoming LGBTQ+ horror thriller directed by Allisyn Snyder (“Sonny With A Chance,” “So Random!”).
MOVIES
Variety

Tyler Perry, Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, Rev. Al Sharpton and Kasi Lemmons to Appear at 20th Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Fest (EXCLUSIVE)

The 20th annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) will open with the award-winning documentary “Descendant” from Netflix, Participant and Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company. The documentary — which earned the U.S. special jury award for creative vision after its Sundance Film...
MOVIES
Variety

Meek Mill Splits From Roc Nation Management

Meek Mill has left Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, the company that has overseen his career since 2012. While reps for the rapper and the company did not respond to Variety’s requests for comment, he is no longer featured on the Roc Nation website or its social media profiles. The news was first reported in Billboard.
CELEBRITIES
