Gas leak forces family to evacuate

By Rhett Baxley, BRETT ALLEGA
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A gas leak forced the evacuation of one home on Evansville’s west side on July 8.

Firefighters said a gas line was being replaced when it was hit. There were reports of gas “whooshing” out of the line.

The family who lived there was evacuated while firefighters worked to plug it. There were no reports of injuries.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

