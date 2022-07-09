Have You Seen Her? Jacey Was Last Seen in Watertown

Calling all Central New York motorcycle riders and fans- The Ride For Kids, to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Is coming up fast. The ride will be held on Sunday July 31st. This year is the 25th anniversary ride, and will be leaving the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department and riding to Old Forge. Enjoy a light breakfast and the best chicken BBQ made by the Barneveld Fire Department. Imagine a world without childhood brain tumors. That's the future we're fighting for. We need your help.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO