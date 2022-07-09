ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Have You Seen Her? Jacey Was Last Seen in Watertown

By Kristine Bellino
 4 days ago
Authorities are asking for help from the public finding a missing teenager. Specific circumstances regarding her disappearance have not been released but officials say they believe that she may be in Jefferson County. The New York State Police says that 17-year-old Jacey T. Berry was last seen on Tuesday,...

96.1 The Eagle

Police Seize Fentanyl During Search Of Whitesboro Street Home

A Utica man is facing charges following a narcotics trafficking investigation in the City of Utica. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol say a search warrant was executed at a home on Whitesboro Street on July 11. Maciol says investigators with the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested 34-year-old Ryan Lopitz and charged...
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal Watertown accident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A pedestrian was killed in a fatal accident in Watertown on Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to Weaver Road in Watertown around 7 a.m. on July 11 for a report of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian. Police determined that a pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck by a Toyota sedan traveling north.
WATERTOWN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Child temporarily missing in Annsville, deputies say

ANNSVILLE — A 3-year-old boy was momentarily missing out of his backyard on Creek Road in Annsville Saturday afternoon, prompting a search and rescue response, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said the boy was playing outside with other children when he wandered off into...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriffs locate missing child

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A child that went missing in the Town of Annsville has been located in good health. According to the Oneida County Sheriffs, a 911 call for a missing child came in around 2:10 p.m. on July 9. Police and fire agencies reported to a residence on Creek Road in the Town of Annsville and began a search of the residence and immediate property.
Crime & Safety
informnny.com

Canton man charged with endangering the welfare of a child

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Canton is facing multiple charges after allegedly being involved in a menacing incident. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of menacing on July 9 at 182 Finnegan Road in the Town of Canton. The investigation revealed that 31-year-old Richard J. Hart threatened an individual in front of a child.
CANTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Remsen man found dead in Herkimer County lake

WEBB — The body of a 71-year-old Remsen man was found in Woodhull Lake in Herkimer County on Sunday, according to the Webb Police Department. Police said a body was found floating near the Woodhull boat landing on Woodhull Lake at about 1:30 p.m. Police and rescue personnel responded...
REMSEN, NY
informnny.com

Canton man arrested on drug charges

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Canton was allegedly found with drugs in his possession over the weekend. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they charged 41-year-old Carlton K. Thurston from Canton after investigating a report of a domestic incident on U.S. Route 11 in Canton on July 10. Police stated that Thurston was found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of holding woman down & choking her

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man is accused of holding a woman down and choking her with his hand and a pillow during a domestic incident on Saturday. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Jamison Cohick allegedly help the woman down on a bed to keep her from leaving and put his hand on her neck and then a pillow over her face to stop her from screaming.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 3 – July 9

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Thursday, July 7, members of the Fulton Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Search and Rescue, and various other law enforcement resources, were in the Village of Fair Haven, Cayuga County continuing the search for Nancy J. Howe, age 70 of Fulton. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Cortland, Delaware, Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Clinton; Cortland; Delaware; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Madison; Montgomery; Oneida; Otsego; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CLINTON CORTLAND DELAWARE ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER MADISON MONTGOMERY ONEIDA OTSEGO SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WARREN WASHINGTON
BROOME COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lewis, Oswego Counties

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lewis and Oswego Counties for Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, radar showed a severe thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Camden moving east at 45 miles per hour at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday. The NWS stated that wind gust up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail were expected with the storm. Locations impacted by the weather conditions include Williamstown, Kasoag, Swancott Mill, and Amboy Center.
OSWEGO, NY
northcountrynow.com

Big bass at Massena event

Brad Paradis of Ogdensburg finished 8th out of 90 pro boaters, finishing in the money at the recent Major League Fishing - Phoenix Bass Fishing League event out of Massena on the St. Lawrence River, July 9. Paradis brought a five-fish limit of smallmouth to the scales weighing 20 lbs., 14 oz. for the top 10 finish. The first place winner was Gary Miller of Stouffville, Ont. See story here. Photo Provided by Brad Paradis.
MASSENA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Motorcycle Fans Pay Attention- The Central New York ‘Ride for Kids’ Is Almost Here

Calling all Central New York motorcycle riders and fans- The Ride For Kids, to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Is coming up fast. The ride will be held on Sunday July 31st. This year is the 25th anniversary ride, and will be leaving the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department and riding to Old Forge. Enjoy a light breakfast and the best chicken BBQ made by the Barneveld Fire Department. Imagine a world without childhood brain tumors. That's the future we're fighting for. We need your help.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

‘Help Lick Cancer’ On National Ice Cream Day Across Upstate New York

National Ice Cream Day is coming up. You can turn your sweet summer time treat into some good. National Ice Cream Day is coming up on Sunday, July 17th 2022. Local ice cream stands across Central and Upstate New York are celebrating the day by raising funds to help support the fight against cancer with the American Cancer Society.
CANCER
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oneida The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Oneida County in central New York * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1207 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden, Boonville, Steuben, Florence, Ava, Delta Lake, Taberg, Stokes Corner, Hawkinsville and Delta Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
