Drive-by shooting suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

David Jones (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail, charged with attempted murder in a drive-by shooting in the Drake neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

David Hysion Jones, 23, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple felony narcotics-related charges.

Just before 1:00 p.m., officers with the Des Moines Police Department’s Neighborhood Based Service Delivery Unit heard gunshots in the area of 25th Street and University Avenue. Police found a 24-year-old man who had been shot at but not injured. They also recovered a handgun that had been tossed behind a home and several shell casings at the crime scene in the 1100 block of 26th Street.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said surveillance video nearby showed a person, later identified as Jones, hanging out of a vehicle while firing a gun. Police were able to get a license plate from the video and within 45 minutes of the shooting had traced it back to Latitude Lofts apartments at 551 SE Gateway Drive in Grimes.

The vehicle was spotted in the parking lot and an officer kept watch until police obtained a search warrant. Two guns were recovered by police in the search.

Jones was arrested along with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Tionna Merrett, who was charged with accessory after the fact. Police said they believe she was driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.