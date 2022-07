The return of Star Guardians into the League of Legends universe will be accompanied by a musical event set to prepare players for their journey back to Valoran City. Riot Games is collaborating with renowned DJ Porter Robinson to release the track “Everything Goes On” as the anthem for the Star Guardian event. The video will go live on YouTube, as well as be available on various streaming platforms, at 9am CT on July 14.

