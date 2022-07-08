Do local GOP officials see unity in party’s future?

After an election cycle with over 40 contested precinct chair races, prominent Denton County Republican Party officials say they’re optimistic on finding common ground moving forward — though issues remain.

GOP tensions

The local GOP has seen tensions rise over the past year due to what several sources describe as a rift within the party. Some conflicts have boiled over publicly, including a lawsuit filed against previous chair Jayne Howell.

Then, in May, the party saw over 40 contested races for precinct chairs — elected positions that grant voting authority in the DCRP. That number is unusually high for a single election cycle, which suggests the internal turmoil hasn’t flickered out.

Among those precinct chair races were high-profile members of the party. For example, Frisco pastor Brandon Burden — who sparked outrage in January with a sermon against Howell — was unseated from his position. So too was Alana Phillips, one of the architects of the lawsuit against Howell.

Last month, Brent Hagenbuch succeeded Howell as Denton County Republican Party chair. In a recent interview, he said his priorities are maintaining financial strength, growing the party and getting Republicans to win in the upcoming general election.

He acknowledged the recent turmoil but said he’s seen examples of people working together since he became chair.

“We just had our bylaws committee, and it was a diverse group of people,” Hagenbuch said. “We have passionate people. Some of them have stronger feelings about various things, and they voice them.”

Hagenbuch attributed the contested races to disagreements, saying strong internal debate is an OK thing. He added, though, that interest in the party also played a factor.

“We had the most number of contested elections ever, and that was because there’s some folks with differences of opinion,” Hagenbuch said. “But a lot of it had to do with more interest in our party. We have seen it at every level of government, people realizing that our conservative principles are better.”

What does the other side think?

On the other side of the aisle is Connie Hudson, Hagenbuch’s would-be opponent in the race for DCRP chair. But Hudson never made it onto the ballot, her candidate filing listed as “rejected” by the state. That’s because it wasn’t approved, and the reason for that has been the subject of internal debate.

The party’s leadership at the time, specifically Howell, said Hudson was missing an element of her application and that it was too late in the process to be fixed by the time she turned it in. But Hudson said Howell and others intentionally sabotaged her filing by withholding information and requirements that were given up front to other candidates.

That issue was the driving force behind the aforementioned lawsuit against Howell, though Hudson wasn’t one of the five plaintiffs in that case. Another suit was filed in June, this time directly by Hudson against Howell and another party official. Hudson rehashed the timeline of her attempted filing and the ways in which Howell sabotaged it, ultimately alleging her of criminal “official oppression.”

In an interview, Hudson — still a precinct chair in the party — said she’s cautiously optimistic the DCRP can find unity going forward. She clarified it was Howell, not Hagenbuch, who directly wronged her. However, she did reference a past vote of sanction and no confidence that came against Hagenbuch.

“I’ve tried to handle this in the most gracious manner that I could the whole time,” Hudson said. “I’ve been forced to do some things I normally wouldn’t choose on my own, just to handle matters. I do believe it can be worked out. … We do have a common goal.”

Hudson said she still has concerns over the number of precinct chair races in the past cycle. She and others in the party say Howell and her supporters recruited people specifically to run against chairs their group didn’t like.

“Jayne’s group is trying to clear out the conservative precinct chairs,” Hudson said. “I think that is more of an issue right now. These are volunteer positions. The people she ran against were really great people, served the party for years, and essentially she split the party.”

For this story, Howell first said in a message that she was not immediately available for an interview, then could not be reached the following week. When asked about the accusation, Hagenbuch said he “can’t favor one Republican candidate over the other.”

“In general, I know various people encourage various people to run,” Hagenbuch said. “I give everybody the benefit of the doubt, and felt they did it because they saw people who would be good at the job. … I personally try to steer clear of that and let the chips fall where they may.”

Hagenbuch is also involved in yet another lawsuit related to Hudson’s filing: a fraud suit he filed in January against Matt Armstrong, chief administrator for Denton County Precinct 1. Hagenbuch alleges he paid Armstrong to join his campaign team for DCRP chair, but that Armstrong then switched sides to Hudson’s campaign.

The lawsuit is still listed as active in Denton County’s records, with the most recent movement coming in February. But Hagenbuch said the two sides have come to a verbal agreement on a settlement.

“He chose to not only not do the job, but also actively work for my potential opponent,” Hagenbuch said. “You have to stand up for yourself when someone does something that wrong.”

Armstrong did not respond to a phone call and message asking for his perspective on the potential settlement.