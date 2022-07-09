ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Flags to be flown at half-staff after former Japan Prime Minister’s assassination

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SjUR_0gZcyqSO00
File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIN) — President Joe Biden is directing flags to be flown at half-staff following the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo.

On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “As a mark of respect for the memory of Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan.”

The White House issued the proclamation hours after news broke of the former Prime Minister being assassinated on the street in western Japan while delivering a campaign speech.

In the proclamation, President Biden said Shinzo was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States.

He worked with American presidents of both parties to deepen the Alliance between our nations and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation on the death of Abe Shinzo

President Biden directed flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset on July 10.

The president also directed that the flag be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

This proclamation also extends the proclamation for flags to be flown at half-staff to remember the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

The Associated Press reports the 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. The AP reports that police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Wisconsin parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler’s mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn’t breathing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
Daily Mail

Double blitzing of Putin's troops as tank column is devastated by Ukrainian artillery and separatist battalion 'is destroyed by Russian friendly fire'

A column of Russian tanks has been destroyed in an artillery strike by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region, with part of the strike caught on video. Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade said a dozen tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed or damaged in the strike, which took place last week in Luhansk province.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect. It happened at the YN Tobacco, 1809 S. Riverside Dr., on Saturday. A male and female reportedly participated in what the Beloit Police Department called “Free for All Friday. Unfortunately it was a Saturday when this […]
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Old Abe#Japanese People#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#American#Alliance
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting suspect in standoff with police in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were in a standoff Tuesday afternoon after a suspect reportedly shot a victim in the stomach. Police Chief Carla Redd said officers were called in around 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue, according to the Rockford Police Department. Once they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Robbers steal cash, booze from Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for two “younger-looking” men who held up a Fas Guel gas station on 11th Street early Saturday morning. According to police, the robbery happened around 5:50 a.m. while the clerk was outside the building. The suspects approached with a handgun and followed the clerk back inside the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman killed in police shooting

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WTVO) — A community was edge Monday night after a fatal police shooting in south Suburban Chicago. It happened on Sunday afternoon in Flossmoor. Police said that officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, where they reportedly found a woman holding a knife outside. An officer shot and killed 64-year-old Madeline […]
FLOSSMOOR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
White House
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation in Rockford

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police are investigating a shooting on the cities east side Tuesday. The shooting happened around noon at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Police tweeted to avoid the area until further notice. No word yet on if anyone was hit. Police say they will send...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police investigate traffic crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated a crash Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Kishwaukee and Oak Streets around 7:35 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They reported non life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Police asked residents to avoid the area so...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon Police wrangle opossum out of home

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Local law enforcement can face a wide array of calls at any moment, and that proved to be true in Dixon on Saturday. Two officers came face-to-face with an intruder. Luckily, the intruder was on of the four-legged variety; an opossum. It reportedly got into the resident’s home through an open […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy