Flooding closes 1 lane of I-64 near Vandeventer

ST. LOUIS — One lane of Interstate 64 near Vandeventer is closed due to flooding in the area Friday evening. MoDOT crews have blocked off this section of the interstate, where a huge puddle is covering a lane of traffic.

Thunderstorms hit parts of the greater St. Louis area Friday. The chance for a scattered storms will continue after midnight. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

