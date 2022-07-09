Flooding closes 1 lane of I-64 near Vandeventer
ST. LOUIS — One lane of Interstate 64 near Vandeventer is closed due to flooding in the area Friday evening. MoDOT crews have blocked off this section of the interstate, where a huge puddle is covering a lane of traffic.
Thunderstorms hit parts of the greater St. Louis area Friday. The chance for a scattered storms will continue after midnight. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid-80s.St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here
Download our app for weather alerts: Android – AppleCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0