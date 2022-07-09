ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Flooding closes 1 lane of I-64 near Vandeventer

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJeNJ_0gZcyNIf00

ST. LOUIS — One lane of Interstate 64 near Vandeventer is closed due to flooding in the area Friday evening. MoDOT crews have blocked off this section of the interstate, where a huge puddle is covering a lane of traffic.

Thunderstorms hit parts of the greater St. Louis area Friday. The chance for a scattered storms will continue after midnight. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Download our app for weather alerts: Android Apple

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

MoDOT to close I-44 ramp to Route 47 this weekend for 10 days

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Drivers in Franklin County need to be aware of upcoming construction at one of the two major interchanges along Interstate 44 in St. Clair. The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the I-44 eastbound exit ramp to Route 47 so work crews can replace a section of concrete on Route 47. The ramp will be closed at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. The ramp is expected to reopen on July 26.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Roadwork on Mid Rivers Mall Drive starts today

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Road work begins Monday morning on part of Mid Rivers Mall Drive to repair concrete slabs damaged by a recent water main break. The work is happening in the 800 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive, north of Willott Road and South of Countryside Drive. Crews will close and repair one […]
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX2now.com

Scattered storms, flash flooding hits St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Scattered thunderstorms hit parts of the St. Louis area Friday evening, as a cold front slid through the region following days of dangerously hot temperatures. In the Metro East, a tornado warning was issued for Fayette County, Illinois, but it has since ended. There are still thunderstorm warnings in effect for Clinton County, Marion County, and Fayette County until 9:30 p.m.
FOX2now.com

Crash in south county leads to road closure

ST. LOUIS – An early Monday morning crash has left a south county road closed momentarily. It was around 6:40 a.m. when a two-car crash on Lemay Ferry Road at 255 took place. As the investigation continues, traffic is now being diverted to South County Mall. One person was reportedly wheeled on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. No injuries have been confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#Weather#Traffic#Louis#Download#Android#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox
ksgf.com

Boating Accident Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

(KTTS News) — One teenager is dead, a second hurt after they were hit by a pontoon boat Sunday afternoon on Table Rock Lake. The Highway Patrol says the driver of a pontoon boat hit a group of swimmers, then a rock bluff around Breezy Point near Branson. A...
BRANSON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Highway 44 Shut Down in Both Directions at Big Bend Starting Tonight

Progress requires sacrifice, and much of St. Louis is going to have to sacrifice quick highway drive times over the weekend because some construction is coming to Highway 44. All lanes of the interstate will be closed at Big Bend starting at 11 p.m. tonight as MoDOT moves to the next step in replacing the bridge. You won’t need to find an entirely new alternative route, though. Traffic in that area will be routed up and over the ramps there but MoDOT says to expect some slower travel times in that spot.
northwestmoinfo.com

Table Rock Lake Boating Accident Kills Teenage Swimmer

TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro man injured in accident on Route B

A Hillsboro man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route B south of Forest Drive Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Paul Comfort was driving a Mazda B Series pick-up north on B, and started sliding while traveling around a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a Ford F 150 driven by 49-year-old Sean Dawson of Festus. Comfort was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 9:30 Saturday morning.
HILLSBORO, MO
FOX2Now

Demonstrators briefly shut down I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64. The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Downtown Alton McDonald's now open

Reconstruction on the McDonald’s on Broadway in Alton is complete. The building was a total loss after a fire last June and crews have been working since mid-March to erect the new building, which has a different look both inside and out. The store opened at 6am and a ribbon cutting was held at 10am.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Wind power transmission line capacity to soar under new plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Developers announced plans Monday to expand the capacity of a controversial wind power transmission line so much that it would match that of four new nuclear power plants. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Invenergy Transmission, the Chicago-based company attempting to build the Grain Belt...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Building collapse reported in Alton

ALTON — No injuries have been reported in an Alton building collapse that ripped the back off a structure Saturday. At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the upper story deck at the rear of a building at 619 E. Broadway collapsed. The building is located between Germania Brew Haus and the Jacoby Arts Center.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Missing person advisory for 64-year-old Foristell man

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A missing person advisory has been issued for a 64-year-old Foristell man last seen over the weekend. According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, investigators believe Michael Gray was heading to Grafton, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road in Foristell.
FORISTELL, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy