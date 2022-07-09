ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

2546 Heron CT, San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95133

point2homes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesirable Creekside Station home on tree lined street for sale! Built in 2006, this gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1,432sq Taylor Woodrow home boasts brand new...

www.point2homes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Strict parking enforcement returns with modern twist in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- After months of relaxed enforcement due to the pandemic, the dreaded parking ticket is making a comeback in neighborhoods all over San Jose."We're returning to normal as far as time restricted parking but with a twist.  We've had this time to modernize our program, make it more efficient with the use of some automatic license plate reader technology," said Colin Heyne of the San Jose Department of Transportation.Parking enforcement vehicles are now equipped with multiple license plate readers.As enforcement cars make their rounds, officers will get a ping if the cameras spot a car that the...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Palo Alto Claims Ranch Took Water From Hydrant Without Paying — Possibly for Decades

The city of Palo Alto says a large ranch on the outskirts of town has been pulling water from a fire hydrant and not paying for it — possibly for decades. The city claims Pagemill Pastures, a boarding facility for horses located off of Page Mill Road, was not tracking the water it was taking, had not applied to use the hydrant and stuck ratepayers with the bill. The stable manager said there's no story, calling the accusation "fake news" and saying she had no further comment.
kalw.org

Area set aside for RVs sparks dispute in San Jose

The San Jose Spotlight reported that more than 100 people showed up to a virtual community meeting Wednesday led by Councilmember Sergio Jimenez's office to share concerns over a safe parking program at the VTA Santa Teresa station parking lot. The San Jose City Council is set to approve a...
SAN JOSE, CA
point2homes.com

6209 White Moonstone Court , San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95123

Upgraded luxury townhome directly across from the lush community garden beds with a fenced in patio to greet guests.Newer home with tons of upgrades; hardwood Floors, blackout shades, and upgraded soft close cabinets throughout, chrome fixtures throughout. The kitchen features granite slab counters, large island with bar seating, pantry, gas stove and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite has an upgraded bathroom with European-style maple a huge walk in closet, and a separate shower with clear glass enclosure and tile surround. Downstairs bed and bath perfect for when friends/family stay over. Enjoy dual-zone heating and air-conditioning, a 2 car garage with plentiful storage new roller, and an oversized outdoor balcony on the second floor. Community offers a clubhouse w/ pool, spa, gym, and more. Easy access to parks, shopping, entertainment, and freeways.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Business
San Jose, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Real Estate
Santa Clara County, CA
Real Estate
City
Santa Clara, CA
Paradise Post

Bay Area housing market ‘normalizing’ but prices remain high

After two years of soaring home prices, the Bay Area housing market may have entered a cooling phase as rising mortgage rates put a squeeze on buyers. But that doesn’t mean home values are suddenly falling back to Earth. Far from it. The median price of existing single-family houses in the region hit a record $1.36 million in May, a 13% increase from the same month last year, according to the latest data from real estate analytics firm CoreLogic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Alum Rock Park#Housing List#Heron Ct#Whirlpool#Berryessa Bart
KRON4 News

Contagious COVID variant puts Santa Clara County on alert

SAN JOSE (SAN JOSE SPOTLIGHT) – COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Santa Clara County again, and officials are urging residents to masks up–even in some outdoor settings. In recent days, the county has reported more than 1,000 new daily COVID infections, officials said, noting the actual tally is likely much higher due to […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose Downtown Association announces its new CEO

The San Jose Downtown Association has recruited from the “Biggest Little City in the World” to fill the shoes of outgoing CEO Scott Knies, who is stepping down after 34 years with the advocacy organization. Alex Stettinski, executive director of Downtown Reno Partnership, has been hired from among...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Google
CBS News

Update: police activity resolved at Santa Clara Kaiser Medical Center emergency room

SANTA CLARA -- Santa Clara police officers were able to de-escalate a standoff at Kaiser Permanente hospital with a suicidal patient armed with a replca gun on Tueday. Dispatchers received a call just before 5 a.m. from the hospital emergency room reporting a patient making statements to hospital staff about "suicide by cop." Staffers also reported seeing a handgun in the patient's backpack.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Lottery Scratchers Players in Concord, Hollister Win a Combined $7 Million

A pair of lucky Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California scored a combined $7 million in winnings recently, according to the California Lottery. Maria Esparza Lupercio won $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings ticket she bought at BMF Racing Company in Hollister, which is in San Benito County, just south of Gilroy.
HOLLISTER, CA
point2homes.com

3527 72nd, Oakland, Alameda County, CA, 94605

Listed by Ya Hsuan Yuan with eXp Realty of California. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Ya Hsuan Yuan - 510-214-6442 - California dreaming! This charming bungalow is located in the lovely neighborhood of Eastmont. 3572 72nd Ave is flooded with natural light and is the perfect starter home! The home has been loved over the years and well maintained w/ dual pane windows, new roof, refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, and freshly painted interior and exterior. Don’t miss the fun outdoor bath! Think big w/ ADU potential via bonus space behind the garage and make use of the sizeable storage shed. Grow and play in the huge backyard and maybe start an urban farm! With the 5040 sq ft lot, your options are endless! Close to DT Oakland, 580 + 13, Oakland Zoo and Oakland’s amazing hiking trails.
OAKLAND, CA
svvoice.com

Magical Bridge Gets Surprise Cash Infusion

Just a few weeks ago, the Magical Bridge Foundation thought it would have to make a difficult decision about its all-inclusive playground in Santa Clara’s Central Park. The nonprofit had not received the needed funding for its plans and something had to be cut. Then, out of the blue,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

California fire at Oakland encampment sends out huge smoke cloud

Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at the Wood Street encampment on Caltrans property near 34th and Wood under Interstate 880 on Monday. Multiple cars, debris and RVs burned in the blaze, the Oakland Fire Department said. Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy said the fire ignited at 10:30 a.m. and was...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy