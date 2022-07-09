ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Getting to know Youngstown Wine & Jazz Festival’s opening act

By Stan Boney
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Along with the Festival of the Arts, the Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival is taking place downtown. Four80East is the featured act, but opening for them will be Youngstown native Sharon North.

North described what people will hear if they attend her jazz concert Saturday night.

“What I tend to record is more adult contemporary and contemporary jazz, smooth jazz, that type of stuff. So you’ll hear more of that,” she said.

Earlier this week, North released her newest album titled “Silhouette.”

She was raised in Youngstown, graduated from Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown State and for four years in the early ’90s was a reporter at WYTV.

She would go on to work in TV newsrooms in Jacksonville, Grand Rapids, ABC News and CNN. She’s now a public information officer for the city of Fairfax, Virginia.

But it was her time in Youngstown, working for then news director Tom Mock, later the GM Lordstown spokesman, that helped shape her career.

“Some of the things that that doggone Tom Mock taught me, I use with my staff,” North said. “He was a taskmaster but there were some valuable lessons that he taught.”

North is 59. She’s had some voice issues, so she’s had to adjust the way she sings. She describes her tone as vintage.

“Back 20-25 years ago, when I said go, she’d go. Now, she realizes that she’s the same age as me and she’ll rebel,” North said.

The Wine and Jazz Festival starts this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

First News reporter Gerry Ricciutti will be the emcee.

WARREN, OH
