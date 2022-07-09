Carlos Santana postpones Noblesville show Friday night at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Fans at Ruoff Music Center on Friday night for the Carlos Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire concert were left with only half a show.

After collapsing on stage Tuesday night in Michigan , Santana was set to return to the stage on Friday night for his first performance since the incident.

Following the performance by Earth, Wind & Fire, fans in attendance were told Santana was feeling unwell and the show was being rescheduled for August 3.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management said on Santana's official Facebook page Friday night.

“Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

After 10 p.m. Friday, Santana's management team announced his next six shows will also be postponed .

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas."

Santana

Santana's Facebook page says Live Nation will announce rescheduled show dates and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

LiveNation did not immediately respond to efforts from WRTV for comment.