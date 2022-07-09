ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New law could lead to Missouri prison nurseries

By Joey Schneider
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAg89_0gZcv0cU00
Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a law that would allow nursery programs in Missouri correctional facilities.

The new law, approved as Senate Bill 683, would allow the state to create nursery programs in prisons, which would give imprisoned mothers and chance to stay with their newborn child for up to 18 months post-delivery.

Under the law, the Missouri Department of Corrections would implement a “Correctional Center Nursery Program” and create at least one correctional center nursery by July 1, 2025. Ten other states have some sort of correctional nursery plan.

Missouri State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) and State Reps. Bruce DeGroot (R-Ellisville) and Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) are among those who supported Senate Bill 683 before the governor’s approval.

Comments / 1

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Organization Prepping for Court Battle on Voter ID/Elections Bill

(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri organization is prepping for a court battle on a bill that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote. Last month, Governor Parson signed the sweeping elections bill into law. Denise Lieberman (LEE-burr-men), with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says the state Supreme Court has already...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
939theeagle.com

Wiemann: property tax relief should be included in Missouri special session call

The Missouri House’s number two Republican says a shortage of new vehicles has led to a more than 20 percent increase in assessments for used vehicles. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) is urging GOP Governor Parson to include property tax relief in his special session call. Wiemann says state lawmakers passed a county assessor’s bill a decade ago, and could have never expected this.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Inside Missouri's new voter ID law

Along with a record state budget and restrictions to sleeping on state land, Missouri's legislative session saw the passage of a wide-ranging voting bill that could change the way elections take place. From photo ID requirements to the end of presidential primaries, the election process may look different come November....
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Luetkemeyer
Person
Curtis Trent
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Study names Arkansas as state with 6th most at-risk youth

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — WalletHub recently conducted a study determining 2022’s states with the most at-risk youth and found Arkansas to be the 6th highest in the U.S. To determine where young Americans are not faring as well as others in their age group, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key indicators of youth risk, including the share of disconnected youth to the labor force participation rate among youth to the youth poverty rate.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Nurseries#Nursery#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate
myleaderpaper.com

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Missouri

Compiled a list of the most common jobs in Missouri 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Help avoid child heatstroke and vehicular tragedies

KANSAS CITY, MO (KNWA/KFTA) — As temperatures rise, so does the risk of vehicular, heat-related illnesses and deaths in children. According to a press release, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, is working together to promote “Park. Look. Lock.,” an effort designed to ensure that child passengers are not left behind in the car by parents and caregivers and that children cannot gain unsupervised access to motor vehicles.
ARKANSAS STATE
933kwto.com

Hartzler Campaign Criticizes The “2 St. Louis Erics”

Harrisonville, Mo. – The campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler lambasted the St. Louis Erics on Thursday for denying Missouri conservatives the opportunity to hear from the leading candidates on a debate stage at a scheduled Nexstar debate on July 13. This afternoon, Nexstar officially confirmed to the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Opioid overdose reversal, fentanyl test kits at seminar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 11, a local non-profit helped community members learn about tools that could save a loved one from an opioid overdose. The Matt Adams Foundation for Opioid Recovery has given out over four thousand overdose reversal kits since it started, and continued that effort at its harm reduction seminar at Arsaga’s […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy