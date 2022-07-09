Grand Valley Horse Rescue ribbon-cutting

We are seeing another dry start to the day on the Western Slope. Scattered showers will stay out of the Western Slope for the morning hours, and clear skies overnight are causing morning lows to be cool and comfortable. Once we get into the afternoon hours, monsoon moisture will fuel chances for pop rain showers and thunderstorms over the higher elevations. Storm chances will be higher than yesterday, and we will see around a 20% chance for a shower to drift over Montrose. Storms will still heavily favor higher elevations, and regions further south. High temperatures for the day will be hot like yesterday with 90s expected all across the region. Rain chances will be slowly increasing as we move through the week. With higher rain chances for Friday and the weekend we will finally see a bit of a cool down for Saturday and Sunday.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO