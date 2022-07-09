ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Valley Horse Rescue ribbon-cutting

By Rob Hagan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official. The Grand Valley Horse Rescue is celebrating their new location where the goal is to rescue horses period and it’s more important than ever. Helen DeVergie, known as Memaw at the rescue center says, “Right now in the United States there is a large quantity of them being shipped...

Mesa County Fair is coming to town

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Fair is coming to town!. Manager of the Mesa County Fairgrounds, Kyle Carstens, says they’re working on last-minute preparations for the kick start of the fair on Tuesday with the help of the Mesa County Executive Fair Board and the volunteers.
Firefighter staffing in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many parts of the country are experiencing shortages when it comes to firefighters. In Colorado, wildfires aren’t out of the normal. This is something that Community Outreach Specialist, Ellis Thompson-Ellis, knows too well. So, in order to handle the demand, the Grand Junction Fire Department hired more firefighters and built new stations.
Garfield, neighboring counties prepare, pave the way for solar surge

Representatives of five counties gathered last month for an all-day conference in Rifle to compare notes and discuss strategies for preparing for an expected surge in utility-scale solar development. The roster of other participants at the June 24 “Harnessing Solar Benefits for Western Colorado” included staffers from nearly a dozen...
Colorado River Fire Rescue snuffs fire near Rifle Gap Saturday night

Colorado River Fire Rescue was dispatched to a brush fire near Rifle Gap State Park around 10:42 p.m. Saturday, according to a Sunday press release. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a 2-acre fire with moderate spread potential moving up the hillside. CRFR crews were able to confine and control the...
July 12th Forecast First

We are seeing another dry start to the day on the Western Slope. Scattered showers will stay out of the Western Slope for the morning hours, and clear skies overnight are causing morning lows to be cool and comfortable. Once we get into the afternoon hours, monsoon moisture will fuel chances for pop rain showers and thunderstorms over the higher elevations. Storm chances will be higher than yesterday, and we will see around a 20% chance for a shower to drift over Montrose. Storms will still heavily favor higher elevations, and regions further south. High temperatures for the day will be hot like yesterday with 90s expected all across the region. Rain chances will be slowly increasing as we move through the week. With higher rain chances for Friday and the weekend we will finally see a bit of a cool down for Saturday and Sunday.
TABOR Refund Checks Coming Soon

To make sure you receive your refund check voters are strongly encouraged to ensure their mailing address is up to date by August 1, 2022. Checks are anticipated to be in the mail stream this fall.
Fentanyl, other drugs found during illegal campfire search

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were arrested for possession of illegal narcotics, cash and a firearm at the Saddlehorn Campground on Wednesday. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Colorado National Monument rangers in the arrest after rangers were conducting a check on an illegal campfire. Justin Book,...
