ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Judge reprimands prosecutors in Lynn Haven case

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdYZC_0gZctfbK00

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The judge in the Lynn Haven corruption case repeatedly reprimanded prosecutors in a newly unsealed order, and suggested that the case could be dismissed if more issues surfaced.

Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are accused of bribery and fraud over several city projects that happened before and after Hurricane Michael.

Anderson and Finch have repeatedly claimed that prosecutors, an FBI agent and others lied and violated their rights while building the case against them.

Lynn Haven corruption case will go to jury as trial date looms

Judge Mark Walker previously ruled that, while some of those issues had merit, none of them rose to the level required to dismiss the case altogether.

judgeorder Download

In this filing, Judge Walker said, despite them being sloppy at times, prosecutors haven’t violated the law.

“But while the Government’s conduct may have fallen well short of best practices, this Court cannot
say the Government acted in bad faith,” Walker wrote about prosecutors’ effort to produce evidence to the defense.

Walker also determined that FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini, at times, gave false testimony to the grand jury that indicted Finch and Anderson. However, Walker concludes that these were mistakes that did not have an impact on the case and were not deliberate lies to the grand jury.

He also called Borghini and the prosecutors “reckless, careless and unprofessional.”

Walker also wrote that Greg Wilson, a former prosecutor and apparent business partner with construction magnate and “unindicted co-conspirator” Derwin White, acted as an agent of the government when he spied on White and Finch.

White died in July of 2021 and was never indicted in the case. However, he and Finch were planning a joint defense and met together often. Wilson overheard those conversations and also participated in conversations with Finch about the case. Wilson then relayed the information he gathered back to Borghini.

Prosecutors, defendants say they are ready for Lynn Haven corruption trial

Because Finch was represented by an attorney this is a violation of Finch’s 6th Amendment rights, Walker wrote. However, this does not warrant throwing the case out entirely. Instead, any evidence obtained in this manner could be thrown out. To date, it’s unclear what evidence would be affected.

Finally, Walker wrote that prosecutors are “testing this Court’s patience.” And that the case is approaching a threshold, beyond which Defendants are so prejudiced by the Government’s conduct that this Court will have no choice but to dismiss the indictment.”

“This Court has now granted at least in part four motions to dismiss,” Walker wrote. “The Government does not get unlimited bites at the apple. Although this Court, by separate order, granted without prejudice part of Defendants’ motions to dismiss, the Government must take heed. If it chooses to pursue, and ultimately secures, another faulty indictment, dismissal may come with prejudice. Indeed, at a certain point, when the Government cannot return a facially valid indictment despite having three opportunities to do so, one may begin to suspect that the issue is with the Government’s case, not its draftsmanship.”

Also on Friday, a massive motion filed by prosecutors dealing with the same issues that Walker ruled on was also unsealed.

prosecutionresponse Download

Walker is expected to rule on a trial date in the case next week. Meanwhile, Finch’s attorney has said more motions are coming in which they hope to get even more of the charges thrown out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Lynn Haven corruption case will go to jury as trial date looms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As is normal in a competitive process the prosecutors and the defense don’t agree on much in the Lynn Haven corruption case. That now includes when to hold the trial for Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix construction.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors reference other investigations in Lynn Haven filing

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A massive filing from federal prosecutors in the Lynn Haven case once again hints at other possible investigations. Margo Anderson, the former Mayor of Lynn Haven, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are facing fraud and bribery charges in connection to projects that happened before and after Hurricane Michael. Several others, including the former city manager and the former city attorney, have already pleaded guilty in the case.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Shackled and emotionless – how Ghislaine Maxwell reacted to her 20-year sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion as she was handed 20 years in prison and only looked at one victim throughout the entirety of her three-hour sentencing hearing.The 60-year-old entered the courtroom in the Southern District of New York with shackles around her ankles which rattled as she made her way to her seat on Tuesday morning.As she was asked to stand when Judge Alison Nathan passed the sentence, Maxwell elected to look straight ahead without showing any obvious signs of emotion.Even during her lengthy and unexpected statement, the defendant remained composed and delivered it in a measured fashion.The courtroom appeared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Bribery#Phoenix Construction#Fbi
WMBB

Death under investigation in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed investigators are on scene in the area of Pate Pond Road and Union Hill Road regarding the discovery this morning of a deceased person. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 6...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
The FADER

YNW Melly will no longer face the death penalty in double murder case

YNW Melly no longer faces the possibility of the death penalty in the Florida rapper's ongoing double trial, his attorney confirmed to The FADER. Melly (real name Jamell Maurice Demons) faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr, who were shot and killed in October 2018. Melly has pled not guilty.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

Batch of drugs laced with fentanyl linked to nine deaths in Florida over holiday weekend

Authorities in Florida suspect that at least nine overdose deaths over the holiday weekend can be traced back to a bad batch of drugs laced with fentanyl. The first victims, both women, were discovered dead on Friday in Gadsden County, located northwest of Tallahassee. In response, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the community, urging them to be on the lookout for the potentially contaminated drugs, and to come forward with any information they may have on the matter.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One dead after head-on collision in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Louisiana man is dead after a two-car collision on Highway 231 Thursday night. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11 p.m. south of Bertha Nelson Road. A 36-year-old man from Louisiana was driving the wrong way on Highway 231 in the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Second person dies in State 79 crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB) — Another person has died from their injuries after a head-on crash that happened last week in Bay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was headed south on State Road 79 near Pine Log Road when it crossed over the center median and directly into the path of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Young couple killed in murder-suicide: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home. The couple, ages 21 and 24, were found dead inside their bedroom, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home near Fort Walton […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City bicyclist dies from crash injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who was critically injured in a June 30th wreck has died from his injuries, Panama City police said Friday. Jimmy Leon Battles, 37, was struck while riding his bicycle near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Molitor Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on June 30. Through […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Northbound lanes of Hwy 79 closed after deadly crash

UPDATE 9:30 P.M. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 31-year-old Bonifay man was killed and three others were seriously injured in a Friday morning wreck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers wrote that a 2010 Chevrolet sedan was headed south on State Road 79 near Pine Log Road when it crossed over the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy