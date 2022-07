Inmates from the California Correctional Center asked the Lassen County Superior Court for permission to file an amicus curiae brief supporting the state of California’s demurrer — asking to be heard as another voice seeking to close the local prison. They note the design capacity of CCC is 1,733 inmates, but as of February 2021 the prison had an incarcerated population of 4,081.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO