Yoga At The Batch

Come out to Flow Yoga for an evening of live music, mindful meditation, and a gong sound healing. This summer celebration is designed to channel your energy toward victory. This event is formulated for you to experience and be open to the victorious energy that will arrive with this full moon. When we understand the influence of combining our intentions with elevated emotions, we can allow our creativity to flourish and be successful in our goals. Using the gong, guitar, ukulele, drums, and vocals, we will reveal how the power of sound can transform and heal on this auspicious evening!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO