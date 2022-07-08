ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Yoga At The Batch

By Kristy Owen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePull out your yoga mat and enjoy a free, all levels yoga flow at the Batch!...

Full Moon Gong Concert At Flow Yoga

Come out to Flow Yoga for an evening of live music, mindful meditation, and a gong sound healing. This summer celebration is designed to channel your energy toward victory. This event is formulated for you to experience and be open to the victorious energy that will arrive with this full moon. When we understand the influence of combining our intentions with elevated emotions, we can allow our creativity to flourish and be successful in our goals. Using the gong, guitar, ukulele, drums, and vocals, we will reveal how the power of sound can transform and heal on this auspicious evening!
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Glorious Austin sculpture park becomes accessible to all abilities for first time

A new zig-zagging ramp at The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria won’t just tie together the landscape — although it does do that, using angles to create a striking geometric feature in a cluster of greenery leading to Lake Austin. It also complies with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), connecting the upper and lower grounds to all visitors for the very first time.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Crux Climbing Center to open third location in Pflugerville, scrapping Round Rock plans

The Pflugerville location's facilities will include 55-foot climbing walls. (Courtesy Crux Climbing Center) After facing setbacks with its planned third location in Round Rock, Austin-based climbing gym and fitness center Crux Climbing Center announced July 8 it will open the location in Pflugerville instead. The approximately 30,000-square-foot facility will be located at Heatherwilde Boulevard and Kingston Lacy Boulevard. It will include 55-foot rope-climbing walls, a bouldering area and a yoga studio. Crux expects to break ground on the new location by August and open sometime in 2023. www.cruxclimbingcenter.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Taco Flats to open in Lakeway in August

Taco Flats replaces Castro’s Bar & BBQ, which closed in February 2022. (Community Impact Staff/Community Impact Newspaper) Taco Flats will open in a third Austin location in mid- to late August at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Lakeway. Taco Flats is an Austin-based restaurant that sells tacos, tortas and more, plus tequila cocktails and beer. The new restaurant in the Lakeway Commons shopping center will have a full kitchen and undergo a complete renovation of its interior. The restaurant replaces Castro’s Bar & BBQ, which closed in February. 512-284-8352. https://tacoflats.com.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros Coffee holds grand opening at Parmer Lane location

Dutch Bros. coffee opened July 8 on East Parmer Lane in Austin. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee held its grand opening on July 8 at a new North Austin location. This is the fifth Dutch Bros. to open in the area, with another expected soon in Cedar Park. Dutch Bros serves a variety of drinks, including hot coffee, cold brew, blended drinks, teas, lemonades and energy drinks. 1815 E. Parmer Lane, Austin. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performance Due to Extreme Heat

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park hit thrice this season. Texas' heat wave strikes again. For the third time this year, the Austin Symphony Orchestra has had to cancel one of the Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park series of shows: this time, it's tonight's scheduled performance by its brass quintet.
AUSTIN, TX
ArchDaily

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

The Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos presents a new project located in the city of Austin, Texas within a 145-acre lot on a hill next to Lake Austin, 20 minutes from downtown, forming a mixed-use master plan. The proposal integrates a set of spaces for nature and people through an architectural approach that seeks to link both its inhabitants and the general public through environmentally friendly cultural strategies.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

There is fun for the whole family at the McDade Watermelon Festival

MCDADE, Texas - Looking for a fun activity to do with the whole family this weekend? Head to McDade for the McDade Watermelon Festival!. The festival always falls on the second Saturday in July. It will include lots of fun activities like the Sweatin’ Melons 5K, watermelon eating contest, watermelon...
MCDADE, TX
KWTX

Rare amoeba likelihood increases in heat, drought conditions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Many may feel like taking a dive this summer, but health officials are reiterating a warning about a rare-but-deadly amoeba lurking in Texas waters. Though cases are few-and-far between people are asked should still consider some swimming alternatives. “It is very rare, we’ve had less than...
KILLEEN, TX
Texas Observer

Ann Richards’ Legacy Is a Light for Dark Times

There’s a little thrift store in North Austin that has a blue sun-faded Ann Richards yard sign in the window. If you were to inquire, as I did, if the sign was for sale, you’d be politely told “no”—it’s as much a part of the store as the pride flag hanging in the window above clusters of ceramic knickknacks. The store owner did, however, show me another piece of Texas history, a black-and-white photograph under the checkout counter’s plate glass of Ann Richards, Barbara Jordan, and George H. W. Bush.
AUSTIN, TX
wrtv.com

Blackouts in Texas possible again as heatwave drives up power demand

A Texas heat wave is sparking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble again. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures were expected to reach at high as 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature was expected to come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

TSA PreCheck enrollment available at Austin’s airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may not have to wait in line as long the next time you’re at Austin’s airport. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is offering TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions located past airport security checkpoints. The screenings take five minutes or less, and most passengers will receive program confirmation within three to five days, according to a press release.
AUSTIN, TX

