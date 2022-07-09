ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Man Arrested After Allegedly Living, Storing Weapons at Carson City Children's Museum

2news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man is in custody for multiple charges... Including child endangerment. Law enforcement told 2 News that the firearms were in an unlocked room near a play area for children, where a family of an employee at the museum was living. How officers found the guns is almost as disturbing...

www.2news.com

Nevada Appeal

Family found living in Carson City children's museum

A Carson City couple was found secretly keeping a cache of weapons and living with their two kids at the children's museum where they worked, authorities said. A janitor at the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada was arrested late last week, KRNV-TV reported Friday. The 41-year-old man has been charged with child neglect and endangerment and possession of a suppressor and a short barrel rifle.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Two men arrested on drug charges in Gardnerville Walmart parking lot

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men from California were arrested in the Walmart parking lot in Gardnerville on drug charges. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Street Enforcement Team (SET) working in conjunction with the Tri-Net Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people in the Walmart parking lot on Grant Avenue July 7. Authorities say the arrests were the culmination of a short investigation into the drug trafficking activities of David Wright, a 56-year-old man from the southern California area.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Reno

A man is behind bars accused of trafficking meth from southern California into Reno. The Regional Narcotics Unit says 30-year-old Alberto Diaz-Rodriguez was arrested last month in Reno with 31 pounds of meth. Diaz-Rodriguez was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Sales...
RENO, NV
Nevada State
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Nevada Crime & Safety
2news.com

Three arrested in Yerington for alleged drug possession, child endangerment

Deputies in Lyon County say they arrested three people on Monday for drug related charges as well as child endangerment. On July 11, 2022, at about 8:30 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to a residence on Palomino Drive in Yerington, NV. for reports of possible drug activity and subjects living in trailers on the property.
YERINGTON, NV
2news.com

Two Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested in Gardnerville

Two suspected drug traffickers from southern California were arrested in Gardnerville last week. 56-year-olds David Wright and Sung Lee both face several drug-related charges after their July 7th arrests. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Street Enforcement Team (SET) along with the Tri-Net Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

CHP to host 'Coffee With a Cop' In South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff, and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships. Coffee with a Cop provides a...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
#Child Abuse#Guns#Drugs
KOLO TV Reno

Police find two dead inside Sparks home

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after they found a man and a woman dead inside a Sparks home. It happened at a home on Tyler Way just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Detectives believe it appears to be a murder/suicide incident but say there’s no risk to the public.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno Police locate missing 69-year-old woman at Atlantis Casino

At about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, RPD Officers responded to the Atlantis Hotel Casino located at 3800 S. Virginia Street. Alert Security staff at that location reported that they had located an elderly Subject that was lost and in need of assistance. The Subject was determined to be Ms. Asuncion who...
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KOLO TV Reno

Man arrested after family found living at Children’s Museum

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum has been a staple of childhood in Carson City for decades, and now a closed sign posted on their door has left many parents with questions. “How could you not know?” asked Jennifer Trotter. For the last four years, Trotter’s...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Power Line Suspected of Sparking Two Small Fires North of Reno

A power line is suspected of causing two small fires north of Reno late Tuesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to a quarter-acre fire in Cold Springs just north of the Highway 395 northbound on-ramp. The other fire broke out on north Virginia Street near the Highway 395,...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Two people found dead inside Sparks home

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Sparks Saturday night, police say. At approximately 6:05 p.m., the Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) patrol officers responded to a home at the 1300 block of Tyler Way on a report of family dsiturbance.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Downtown Reno Shooting

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Fulton Alley in downtown Reno last month. Police say Kenyaun Williams was arrested Wednesday by the Regional Gang Unit and Reno PD's Downtown Enforcement Team. Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on June 16th. When they arrived...
RENO, NV
KRON4 News

70-year-old Nevada man charged in 1982 killing of 5-year-old Seaside girl

SEASIDE (BCN) — A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged with murder for the killing of a 5-year-old girl in Seaside 40 years ago, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Lanoue, a Reno resident, is accused of killing Anne Pham, who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School on Jan. 21, 1982, and was found dead two days later at the former Ford Ord, prosecutors said Thursday.
SEASIDE, CA
CBS Sacramento

7 Indicted In South Lake Tahoe Drug Trafficking Operation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seven defendants, all from South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, were charged in two separate indictments related to a drug trafficking operation that spanned nearly two years, prosecutors said Friday. The defendants were: Wendy Labuda, 64, of South Lake Tahoe Epifanio Ramirez, 47, of South Lake Tahoe Sarah Anderson, 32, of South Lake Tahoe Fabian Gomez, 33, of South Lake Tahoe Joaleen Rogers, 53, of South Lake Tahoe Robert Choate, 38, of South Lake Tahoe William Owen, 47, of Sacramento All but Choate were charged in one indictment with counts, including distribution of meth and heroin, specific to each person, U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced. Choate was charged in a separate indictment with distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, as part of the same investigation. Between August 2020 and May 2022, all seven individuals sold methamphetamine and heroin in and around the South Lake Tahoe region, prosecutors said. Some of the people they sold the drugs to were confidential informants. Additionally, investigators learned that some of the drug supply had come from Sacramento. Prosecutors said four other defendants were charged last August as part of the same operation.
SACRAMENTO, CA

