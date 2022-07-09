Another death reported at Lake Sam Rayburn

We had several campsites broken into in the Peachtree Community. Camps at the Hog Creek Hunting Club and around the Hancock Cemetery were hit. The thieves even took the wire out of the walls! It’s a hassle to haul things back and forth, but its not wise to leave your valuables in the woods where there are no neighbors, and you seldom check on it. If you’re leaving your things, at least put up some cameras. Most of the property was recovered over the weekend in Sabine County, and one suspect is in jail.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO