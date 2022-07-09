ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Fire in Green district of Roseburg contained to garage

By News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 11 a.m. Friday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to a reported garage fire on Carnes...

kqennewsradio.com

FIRE BURNS NEARLY ONE-THIRD OF AN ACRE NORTHWEST OF ROSEBURG

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No.2 dealt with a fire northwest of Roseburg that burned nearly one-third of an acre on Monday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope of DFPA said firefighters responded to the grass fire on Lark Lane just after 3:00 p.m....
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Fire Danger in Coos Co., July 12

Coos Forest Protective Association release – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue) Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 for Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties. Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue) Tuesday, July 12th. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced today that the Regulated Use Closure will elevate to Moderate (Blue) Fire Danger, effective tomorrow, Tuesday July 12th, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure will remain at Level 1 for the time being. While in Moderate Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 1:00 p.m. daily. Hot and dry weather conditions are currently ongoing or forecasted for at least the remainder of the week across our area, with some locations seeing 100+ degree weather. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
ENVIRONMENT
County
Douglas County, OR
City
Green, OR
Douglas County, OR
Government
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Green, OR
Government
City
Roseburg, OR
point2homes.com

2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive, Medford, Jackson County, OR, 97504

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive Español?. From the moment you enter, this beautiful home invites you in. Warm colors, spacious rooms and thoughtful details provide a supportive space for the whole family. Relax around the custom built stone surround fireplace in the Living Room. Your inner chef will sing with joy over the well-designed Kitchen offering large pantry, newer LG dual oven/gas stove and microwave, plus ample counter space and shelving. Additional downstairs office/den plus bedroom. Upstairs ample sized primary bedroom suite has ceiling fan, and primary bath boasts generous soaking tub and separate shower. Outside, get ready to entertain around the sumptuous inviting pool with fabulous slide, covered patio, and numerous outdoor living areas. Great location just minutes to downtown Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

North Bend thrift store drives dreams through 'a sense of purpose'

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new thrift store in North Bend is weeks away from its soft opening, but it's not what's for sale that makes this store special. There's much more than gently used clothes and repaired furniture at the Dream Again Thrift Emporium. There's also doors of opportunity waiting for those in need.
NORTH BEND, OR
kpic

Grant funds available for those rebuilding after 2020 wildfires

SALEM, Ore. — Those who own a home or business damaged or destroyed by the 2020 Oregon wildfires can apply to receive grant funds to assist in rebuilding with fire hardening materials and methods. According to the Oregon Building Codes Division, fire hardening includes actions that can be taken...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

TILLER RANGER DISTRICT OPERATIONS TO MOVE TO CANYONVILLE

Tiller Ranger District operations will move to Canyonville in the next few years. A release from the Umpqua National Forest said results from a Project Preliminary Assessment evaluated several options for locations and Canyonville was selected after weighing all options. Chris Bentley of the UNF said the selection was based on a number of criteria:
CANYONVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdfd#Dcso#Avista#Pp L
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 11

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 18. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by Tracy Allen (49) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Douglas Co., July 11

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5’02” tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Politics
nbc16.com

Road closures ahead of Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Worlds Athletics Championships kick off in Eugene Friday, but roads are already closing ahead of the events. Traffic slowly moving around parts of Eugene and Springfield with Worlds traffic attendees directing traffic to help you get to and from safely. "It does require a significant amount...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ

Oregon Dept. of Forestry’s North Cascade District enters fire season

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The North Cascade District of the Oregon Department of Forestry entered fire season at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. Lands protected by North Cascade District of ODF are affected by this declaration, which include private and non-federal public lands. Districts decide when to start fire season based...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Survey shows that Oregonians nearly unified in beliefs about wildfires

More than nine in 10 state residents surveyed view wildfire as a 'very serious' or 'somewhat serious' threat Throughout our history, Oregon's forests have been charred by fire and just as often replenished in the reassuring experience of resilience and renewal. The extreme fires of the 1930s and 1940s, known as the Tillamook Burn, are remembered as much for nature's rapid rebirthing and the replanting efforts of school children as for the damage done to the northern coast range. But the more frequent, intense and far-ranging fires of recent years, which destroyed homes and claimed lives in all corners...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Yosemite wildfire smoke may tag up with wind to impact Oregon

We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Oregon gets first West Coast evidence of deadly killer that hides in ashes

SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

World-wide tipping barrier affecting local servers

EUGENE, Ore. -- As many visitors from different countries start to make their way to Eugene, some local restaurant workers said they're noticing some visitors aren't tipping. Annie Andros is a server at Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill near the University of Oregon. She said she was shocked to see many visitors not leaving tips.
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE

