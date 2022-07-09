Fire in Green district of Roseburg contained to garage

Coos Forest Protective Association release – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue) Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 for Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties. Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue) Tuesday, July 12th. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced today that the Regulated Use Closure will elevate to Moderate (Blue) Fire Danger, effective tomorrow, Tuesday July 12th, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure will remain at Level 1 for the time being. While in Moderate Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 1:00 p.m. daily. Hot and dry weather conditions are currently ongoing or forecasted for at least the remainder of the week across our area, with some locations seeing 100+ degree weather. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

