Madison, WI

Keith Michael Huebner

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison – Keith Michael Huebner, age 48, passed away on July 6, 2022. Keith was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was the son of Wayne and Sandra Huebner. Keith lived his first thirteen years in Iowa. During this time, he became an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and later on a Seattle...

Channel 3000

Fern Ellen Nall

Fern Ellen (Karg) Nall went home to her heavenly father Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born August 29, 1951, to Roger and Elaine Karg in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where she was raised on the family farm. She met her husband, Tom, at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In their 45 years of marriage, they were blessed with two daughters, Tonya Wershow of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Diana Terrell of Platteville, Wisconsin. Her three grandchildren were the apple of her eye-Melinda Terrell, Dierdre Wershow and Malcolm Wershow. Of great importance to Fern was spending time with family and friends. She and Tom recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal surrounded by many guest from the original vow exchange. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles, playing cribbage with her husband Tom, cards with friends, and spending time with her sisters.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Wendell T. Kraemer

Wendell T. Kraemer, age 81, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 24, 1941 in Plain, WI the son of Sylvester and Mary (Walsh) Kraemer. He farmed for many years and enjoyed hunting. Survivors include his children,...
REEDSBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Alice L. Shaw

Alice L. Shaw, 80 of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Richland Center, Wisconsin died on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Willow Valley Cemetery, rural Richland Center. Friends may call...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Lois Jean Unmuth

Lois Unmuth passed on to her next life at age 89. Lois Jean (Petri) Unmuth went peacefully in her own home with her dog Sidney lying beside her, and with the support of her daughter, Jean and son-in-law, Mike. Born in Oshkosh, WI on February 10, 1933, Lois was a passionate and supportive mother, cherished wife of Patrick Charles Unmuth for 66 years, and a spirited friend to many.
OSHKOSH, WI
Channel 3000

Former, current Badgers go head-to-head in B4W charity softball game

MADISON, Wis. — After months of planning, the inaugural Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game finally arrived. Former and current Badger greats gathered at Warner Park on Saturday night to help give back to the community, while also earning some bragging rights. The event featured a home run derby followed by the softball game itself where it was Team Ingold vs. Team Dekker,
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Phyllis J. Frautschy

Phyllis J. Frautschy, age 90, of Freeport, formerly of Orangeville and Monroe, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Freeport. Phyllis was born on July 14, 1931 in Dakota, IL, the daughter of Russell and Mary (Walker) Reed. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1949 and was united in marriage to Nathan Frautschy on June 5, 1949 in Afolkey, IL. Phyllis and Nathan farmed in the Orangeville area for many years before moving to Monroe in 1990. She has resided at Liberty Village since 2016. Phyllis was a former member of the Monroe United Methodist Church where she and Nathan served as custodians for several years. The couple also delivered newspapers for the Monroe Times in their retirement years. Her favorite activity was creative arts and crafts which included knitting, crocheting, woodworking, and needlepoint.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Anita “Birdie” Riphahn

Anita L. “Birdie” Riphahn, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Randolph Health Center, Randolph. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Fall River Village Park, Fall River. Inurnment will be in Cambria Cemetery.
RANDOLPH, WI
