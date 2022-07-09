ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise in San Diego County as Wastewater Data Projects Uptick

By Melissa Adan
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego County health officials have been urging caution due to a concerning spike in COVID-19 patients at local hospitals. County health officials reported about 1,700 new infections Thursday and last week there were about 1,600 infections. It's important to note that these cases do not include people testing positive with...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

10 farmers’ markets to check out in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – When in doubt, farmers’ market it out!. In San Diego County, it’s not hard to find a farmers’ market, no matter what day of the week you are looking to find some fresh produce. With more than two dozen markets throughout the area each week, it’s not hard to locate an event near you that is worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Topol
eastcountymagazine.org

NO ROOM IN THE ICU FOR CENTRAL CALIFORNIANS; SOUTHERN CA ICU AVAILABILITY DROPS TO 5.3%

December 13, 2020 (California) – The San Joaquin Valley region in Central California, comprised of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, had zero available ICU beds, as of Saturday, 16 days after Thanksgiving. Only one day prior, according to the California Department of Public Health, that figure had been 4.5%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Covid#Hospitalizations Rise#Icu
point2homes.com

2932 Sego Pl, San Diego, San Diego County, CA, 92123

TRULY stunning mid-century modern home on quiet street in coveted Serra Mesa! This 3 bed/2 bath home is a treat for the eyes! This beauty sits on an extra large lot (perfect for pool, ADU) and features several skylights throughout creating a cheery & bright modernized space. High designer touches and a well thought-out new kitchen floorplan creates a highly functional and beautiful home that is perfect for families. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, white starburst tile & floating shelves in the large open kitchen w built in counter 'island'. Spacious bathrooms include designer tile walls with shelving reliefs, custom cabinets and shower glass and tile stalls. New natural-toned luxury vinyl plank floors, custom painted walls and sleek light fixtures complete this modernized retreat. Turf backyard with concrete pads that leads to a concrete built-in gas fireplace perfect for relaxing or entertaining by. 2 car garage and low maintenance front yard. WELCOME HOME!
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

These 10 U.S. Real Estate Markets Are Cooling the Fastest: Here's What to Know If You're a Prospective Buyer

After staggering growth during the pandemic, the U.S. housing market is starting to cool fastest in cities along the West Coast, according to a Redfin analysis. "The velocity of price increases will certainly diminish significantly," said Melissa Cohn, regional vice president at William Raveis Mortgage. After staggering growth during the...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
northcoastcurrent.com

Encinitas group continues watchdog role over planned apartment complex

Encinitas Residents for Responsible Development is calling for the county to lead a thorough, multidisciplinary analysis of a multi-housing development plan that the city of Encinitas has refused to complete following its third lawsuit against the city. The organization’s main concern is the lack of affordable housing in Encinitas. While...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Inside Child Protective Services

“When I got back to Stepping Stones from Vista Hill, I decided, ‘Okay, this is it.’ All the people there were the only friends I had. I got in drug counseling twice a week. I went to AA. I saw my therapist and a psychiatrist. I did what they wanted me to. Because I didn’t want to leave."
CREDIT CARDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy