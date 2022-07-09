ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Marilyn Sue May

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeForest – With great sadness, Marilyn Sue May, age 72, passed away on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022. Marilyn was born on November 9th, 1949, in Chicago, Il., to her proud parents, Floyd and Avie May. Marilyn graduated from Verona High School in 1967. Afterwards, she worked very hard throughout her life...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Arnold “Arnie” Morrow

Arnold “Arnie” Morrow, age 51 of Blanchardville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on June 26, 1971, to Mack and Mary (Guinard) Morrow. In 1994, he married his high school sweetheart, Tanya (Batchelor) and started a family, moving to Wisconsin in 2003.
BLANCHARDVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Richard Charles Fallis

Richard Fallis passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Marshall, Wisconsin surrounded by family. He had been receiving hospice services at home and had endured fourteen years of health issues. Born in Ottawa, Canada July 11, 1957, he lived a life full of family, broadcasting, politics, sales, faith and...
MARSHALL, WI
Channel 3000

Phyllis J. Frautschy

Phyllis J. Frautschy, age 90, of Freeport, formerly of Orangeville and Monroe, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Freeport. Phyllis was born on July 14, 1931 in Dakota, IL, the daughter of Russell and Mary (Walker) Reed. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1949 and was united in marriage to Nathan Frautschy on June 5, 1949 in Afolkey, IL. Phyllis and Nathan farmed in the Orangeville area for many years before moving to Monroe in 1990. She has resided at Liberty Village since 2016. Phyllis was a former member of the Monroe United Methodist Church where she and Nathan served as custodians for several years. The couple also delivered newspapers for the Monroe Times in their retirement years. Her favorite activity was creative arts and crafts which included knitting, crocheting, woodworking, and needlepoint.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

William “Bill” E. Pecoraro

William Edward Pecoraro (Bill), 87 of Mauston Wisconsin, passed away on July 9th, 2022. Bill (Dad), enjoyed hunting, fishing, taxidermy, camping, wood working and cherished time with his family. He welcomed everyone with open arms and made everyone feel loved. He would help anyone with anything, and if you mentioned...
MAUSTON, WI
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Harold Lloyd Douglas, Sr.

Harold Lloyd Douglas Sr., age 88 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington. He was born September 4, 1933, in Darlington the son of Alpha and Hattie (Mayne) Douglas. Harold attended Darlington High School with the class of 1951. He was married to Genevieve (Jo) Maiarote and together they had 2 children: Harold Lloyd, Jr. and Mary Jo. After living briefly in Madison, Wi they moved to Philadelphia, PA and later to Malvern, PA. While living in PA he worked as a computer programmer for Gulf Oil. He moved back to his hometown of Darlington and bought and operated Douglas Tavern from 1977 – 1984. Harold later became a mail carrier for USPS and retired from there in 2000.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Lois Jean Unmuth

Lois Unmuth passed on to her next life at age 89. Lois Jean (Petri) Unmuth went peacefully in her own home with her dog Sidney lying beside her, and with the support of her daughter, Jean and son-in-law, Mike. Born in Oshkosh, WI on February 10, 1933, Lois was a passionate and supportive mother, cherished wife of Patrick Charles Unmuth for 66 years, and a spirited friend to many.
OSHKOSH, WI
Channel 3000

John W. Bruehlman

John W. Bruehlman, age 92 of Argyle, WI passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at SSM Health – Monroe Hospital in Monroe, WI. He was born May 23, 1930 in Monticello, WI the son of Gustav and Clara (Bauman) Bruehlman. John lived in Argyle his entire life where he graduated from Argyle High School in 1948. He was united in marriage to JoAnne Isely on March 24, 1956 at Argyle Lutheran Church in Argyle. John contracted Polio at age 6, but that never stopped him from farming. He proudly drove school bus for the Argyle School system for 42 years where he had the privilege to transport generations of families to school and sporting events. He farmed his entire life until retiring in 2012.
ARGYLE, WI
Channel 3000

Margaret Banker

Margaret Banker, 87, of Richland Center, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 6, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. Margaret was born March 20, 1935, the daughter of Rev. Lester and Agnes (Janney) Mathews in Richland Center. She graduated from the Richland Center High School. On April 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to Carroll Banker at Peace Church, with her father officiating. They raised seven children on the farm near Rockbridge and in Gillingham where she was involved in the family business, B&B Meat Processing. After they moved to Richland Center, she was a loving daycare provider for many children.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Wendell T. Kraemer

Wendell T. Kraemer, age 81, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 24, 1941 in Plain, WI the son of Sylvester and Mary (Walsh) Kraemer. He farmed for many years and enjoyed hunting. Survivors include his children,...
REEDSBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Gary H. Duren

Gary H. Duren, age 70, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after a nine month battle with cancer. He was born on March 19, 1952 in Spring Green, WI, the son of Hubert “Sandy” Duren and Arlene (Haas) Duren. Gary graduated from River Valley High School in 1970. He attended UW-La Crosse and UW-Madison. It was in Madison that he met his wife, Nancy (Schultz). They were married on August 31, 1976, and have celebrated 45 years together. Gary worked for UW-Madison as a Financial Specialist until his retirement. He loved to spend time with his family.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

History lesson: flight lessons

If it had been up to Madison residents in 1927, the Dane County Regional Airport might have been named “Bob La Follette Landing Field” instead. When The Capital Times held a contest in 1927 to christen the first city-owned airport, the contenders came flying in: among them, “Progress Port,” “Port Madison,” “Capital City Airport” and “Four Lakes Field.”
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Former, current Badgers go head-to-head in B4W charity softball game

MADISON, Wis. — After months of planning, the inaugural Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game finally arrived. Former and current Badger greats gathered at Warner Park on Saturday night to help give back to the community, while also earning some bragging rights. The event featured a home run derby followed by the softball game itself where it was Team Ingold vs. Team Dekker,
MADISON, WI

