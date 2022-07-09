Marilyn Sue May

Phyllis J. Frautschy, age 90, of Freeport, formerly of Orangeville and Monroe, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Freeport. Phyllis was born on July 14, 1931 in Dakota, IL, the daughter of Russell and Mary (Walker) Reed. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1949 and was united in marriage to Nathan Frautschy on June 5, 1949 in Afolkey, IL. Phyllis and Nathan farmed in the Orangeville area for many years before moving to Monroe in 1990. She has resided at Liberty Village since 2016. Phyllis was a former member of the Monroe United Methodist Church where she and Nathan served as custodians for several years. The couple also delivered newspapers for the Monroe Times in their retirement years. Her favorite activity was creative arts and crafts which included knitting, crocheting, woodworking, and needlepoint.

