ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx tenants sue landlord of building with nearly 500 housing violations

By Catalina Gonella
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b472_0gZcpr5e00
An exterior shot of 1349 Stratford Ave. in the Soundview section of the Bronx. Google Maps

A group of frustrated Bronx tenants is taking their landlord and building management company to housing court seeking repairs for nearly 500 violations racked up over the course of several years.

The Legal Aid Society filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of 41 tenants living in 1349 Stratford Ave., a 72-unit rent-stabilized building owned by Patbru Realty Co. LLC, the defendants in the case.

The lawsuit, first filed in May, paints a picture of grim living conditions where tenants lack access to basic utilities, with no relief from Patbru Realty Co. LLC or the building’s management company, Concord Management. Those claims are backed by the city Housing Preservation and Development agency, which has nearly 500 active complaints stretching back to 2016..

In addition to not having cooking gas since January of this year, the tenants allege they’ve endured regular hot water outages, lead paint violations, persistent leaks, and mold and vermin infestations, according to the lawsuit. Those claims are backed by the HPD website, which shows there to be 466 housing violations, including 145 Class C violations, considered the most egregious.

Winifred Coulton, 75, has lived in the building for over 40 years, and has watched her apartment and the building deteriorate during that time. Desperate, Coulton reached out to local state Sen. Luis Sepulveda, who reached out to Legal Aid Society to take the case.

“When I moved in here, the building was like 60 or 55 years old,” she told Gothamist. “And from that time on, no maintenance, no interior, no new cabinets, no new, nothing.”

When I moved in here, the building was like 60 or 55 years old. And from that time on, no maintenance, no interior, no new cabinets, no new, nothing.

Winifred Coulton, 75, building resident

In 2018, Coulton claims the ceiling in her bathroom caved in. Another time, Coulton alleges steam from the boiler room directly below her apartment seeped into her wood floors, causing them to swell and become so lopsided they resembled a skate park.

“Do you know how them boys be doing skating on those skateboards up and down them little ramps and stuff? I had my own ramp,” she said.

When repairs do happen, Coulton said they’re subpar.

“It’s a mess because it’s all spit and glue,” she said. Her apartment still has five open HPD violations.

According to the suit, "the landlord's neglect of the building amounts to harassment in an attempt to get the tenants to give up their rent-stabilized apartments.

“These folks have a real investment in the building, they remember a time, well, when things were not like this and they're willing to fight about it,” Legal Aid Society staff attorney Russell Crane said. “People who move every couple years aren't necessarily as invested in their building and in their community.”

After the lawsuit was filed, the landlord finally made moves to reinstate gas in the building, repiping the building line by line, according to the Legal Aid Society.

“We certainly think that the pace at which they're going is as a result of the lawsuit being filed,” Crane told Gothamist. “What we have not seen from them is any offer of compensation for our clients who have had to endure now running on six months of living without gas and the ability to cook properly in their homes.”

The lawsuit is asking a housing court judge to order the landlord to correct the violations.

Patbru Realty Co. LLC and Concord Management could not be reached for comment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

North Riverdale: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 6327 Broadway

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in the North Riverdale section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects, and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residential units and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect, NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)’s online portal, are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New 6-Story Building at 215 West Kingsbridge Road

Building applications have been filed with New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) for a 6-story, residential building at 215 West Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Heath Avenue and Kingsbridge Terrace, the lot is about a 10-minute walk from the Kingsbridge Road subway station, serviced by the 4 train.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York YIMBY

Lyra Continues Construction at 414 and 445 Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven, The Bronx

Façade work is progressing on Lyra, a two-building residential complex at 414 and 445 Gerard Avenue in the South Bronx neighborhood of Mott Haven. Developed by The Domain Companies and The Vorea Group with financing from the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group, the $310 million project will yield 544 apartments, with 30 percent designated for affordable housing for households earning 80 to 130 percent of the area median income, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Exterior Street to the west, Walton Avenue to the east, East 146th Street to the north, East 144th Street to the south, and Gerard Avenue running north and south down the middle.
BRONX, NY
NY1

The roots and history of Jerome Avenue in the Bronx

A long time ago, in a borough not so far away, I lived on 1055 Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street in the Bronx, a long fly ball away from the old Yankee Stadium. I only lived there for about 18 months before moving to my father's native Staten Island, but my mother did all of her growing up at just blocks away on 1115 Jerome Avenue, attending nearby Taft High School.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Management#Paints#The Landlord#The Legal Aid Society#Patbru Realty Co#Llc#Concord Management#Hpd
Gothamist

Lawmakers, advocates call for Hochul to give up control of Penn Station project

A growing chorus of critics is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to relinquish control of the massive Penn Station redevelopment project and allow a new entity to be in charge. That public benefit corporation would coordinate the myriad of transportation agencies, real estate interests, city agencies and the public for the sake of increasing transparency and accountability on the project, which could total as much as $40 billion,
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Gothamist

NYC sues 'illegal' Airbnb operator under new law governing short-term rentals

New York City officials have filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against the owners of a brownstone in Midtown for illegally renting their units on Airbnb. The lawsuit comes under a relatively recent New York City law that requires rental platforms like Airbnb to give information about short-term listings to the mayor’s office — such as the identity of the host and which bank accounts payments were made to. The city was able to discover the identity of the host from data obtained by Airbnb. The suit was filed as New York City is in the grip of a tight housing market, with critics blaming Airbnb for the squeeze by reserving units exclusively for tourists.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Alleged Scam Artists Face Prison Time for Using Bogus Documents to Steal Deceased Woman’s East Elmhurst Home: DA

Two men face up to 15 years in prison for allegedly stealing a deceased woman’s East Elmhurst home through the use of fraudulent documents and a bogus corporation. Jorge Vasquez Jr., 40, of Baldwin, NY, and Andy V Singh, 34, of the Bronx, were indicted by a Queens County grand jury Monday for allegedly acting in concert to impersonate the deceased homeowner, as well as her son, to fraudulently sell the house.
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn landlord forced to return $300k to tenants

Small security deposits are adding up to big trouble for a Brooklyn landlord. New York Attorney General Letitia Jame on Thursday announced an agreement with SGW Properties to return nearly $300,000 of security deposits to tenants. James found the company, founded by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, didn’t comply with a 2019 change to the rental law that required a written, itemized list of reasons for a withheld security deposit.
1010WINS

3 people stabbed, 1 fatally, while sleeping on benches in Manhattan, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbings of three people, one fatally, who were sleeping on Manhattan benches. On July 5, around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death while laying on a bench opposite of 374 West 11 St. on the Hudson River Park walkway. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in the upper right abdomen. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man gunned down in hallway of Brooklyn NYCHA building

A man was gunned down in the hallway of a Brooklyn public housing complex Sunday, police said. Zamel Myers, 44, was found in the Flatlands Ave. NYCHA apartment building in Canarsie — part of the Breukelen Houses — just before 8:50 a.m., cops said. He had been shot multiple times in the torso, and was declared dead at the scene. Myers lived in the building. Police were still working to track ...
cityandstateny.com

Chi Ossé, New York City’s youngest council member, is figuring it out as he goes

Chi Ossé’s life would change the moment he took the microphone and began to speak on June 1, 2020, at the third Black Lives Matter protest he ever attended. Ossé was 21 years old, and to that point he had made his name as a party promoter, a well known one at that, who hosted events at trendy venues across the city from the Public Hotel rooftop to Paul’s Cocktail Lounge. His friends and relatives did not regard him as a particularly political person. Yet there he stood, addressing thousands of people who had gathered in Times Square to protest the murder of George Floyd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
131
Followers
28
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy