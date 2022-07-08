ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of woman found in Fort Smith identified

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
 3 days ago

Police have identified the body of a woman found in Fort Smith Friday.

Selma Josephine Thompson, 79, of Barling was found dead about 5:30 p.m. near 9500 Rogers Avenue in the water of Massard Creek Friday, police reported.

Barling police contacted Fort Smith police Saturday afternoon to report Thompson had been missing since she left her home on foot.

The temperature in Fort Smith was about 106 degrees Friday.

A cause of death has not been determined, but police do not suspect any foul play.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Body of woman found in Fort Smith identified

