Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph Mustangs look to keep hot streak going in second half of season

By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVb4l_0gZcn26G00
Mustangs catcher Rob Butler, left, and right-handed pitcher Wyatt Hardy, right, embrace after Hardy picked up the save to cap off St. Joseph’s win over Carroll on June 24 at Phil Welch Stadium. File photo | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Mustangs ended the month of June with some memorable games and moments and have carried the success into the month of July. The goal is three straight MINK League championships and right now, the team is feeling confident in their play.

The ’Stangs currently sit at the top of the North Division with an overall record of 21-9. Not only can the team showcase a top spot in the division, but the best record in the entire league.

With a recent stretch of seven straight wins, it’s hard to argue the hustle and appetite this year’s squad has to win. For manager Johnny Coy, it’s all about the recent chemistry built among the team.

“You know, they’re super tough. They have a no quit attitude. The team chemistry is really going good right now,” Coy said. “I am hoping that they continue to keep having fun playing baseball and, you know, keep working hard and keep getting better.”

Coy isn’t the only person on the team that has felt, or seen, the budding chemistry built by the players. The team has participated in a few togetherness nights, where the players hangout outside of baseball and do activities such as card games.

For right-handed pitcher Dawson Smith, the season didn’t start off on the strongest foot, but he knows the team has begun to find its rhythm.

“It’s pretty special. We kind of started off rough a little bit early on, but once we started mingling and started playing together as a team, pitching has been pretty good and hitting has been pretty good,” Smith said. “When we put it all together, we’re a really good team.”

The MINK League comprises nine teams and at this point in the season, the Mustangs have faced each team multiple times.

Of course, the ’Stangs are learning something new each time they face a team, and vice versa. At the end of the day however, the team doesn’t change much of their game plan.

“It’s pretty much the same no matter who we’re playing. I mean, we’re going to play everybody the same. We have a rotation in our pitching staff, and guys are going to throw no matter who we’re playing,” Coy said. “We pretty much know that we’re going to see everybody’s best every single night.”

Being the best team in the league, it’s no surprise each opponent is going to give it their all anytime the Mustangs take the field.

This has led to many tight games in the past few weeks. Included in the 21 wins thus far is a multitude of walk-offs. While you can’t teach being clutch, the Mustangs know what needs to happen to win a game.

“Every time this last couple of weeks, we’ve gotten down, and there’s been a certain calmness in our dugout. No panic, no panic from our coaches, you know, just nothing but encouragement,” Coy said. “Our guys just believe that no lead is big enough for us that we can’t overcome.”

Another reason for the success could be the amount of talent the Mustangs have on their roster. The 2022 MINK League All-Star game will be played in Clarinda, Iowa on July 10, where multiple Mustangs will be represented.

“It gives them even more confidence to show that they belong, you know, on the top part of this league,” Coy said. “Having ten (players), I think that’s the most of anyone else in the league, North or South. That’s awesome for the guys, I’m super happy for them.”

As the regular season will start to wind down soon, the players are enjoying late summer baseball.

“Just coming out here knowing that we get to play the sport we love, baseball, and we get to be around people that we really like and to play in front of great fans every night is something special,” Smith said, “We like to just come out and have fun, and we feel really hot because we get to just come out here and play and relax with all of our buddies.”

