CN2 Picture of the Day – Last Chance for BIG FISH – The Musical

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill asking everyone to get out and vote for one of its students. Gold Hill Middle Schooler rising 8th grader, Carolyn Zheng entered a Google competition where she won representing the state of South Carolina, and now could win scholarship money as funding for her school!
Almost every time you look out your window in our area you will find your squirrel, your rabbit and your occasional deer; but Bryan Southers spotted something that resembled a small kangaroo. He couldn’t believe his eyes. At first glance the creature actually looked like a large rabbit and...
You know you’re in the city when you’re just sipping on drinks with friends in uptown Charlotte and a bronze-colored man wearing a fedora like nobody else is causing a stir. You look and see it’s not just ‘any’ man, it’s the Grammy-award-winning Bruno Mars and his entourage.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Over the weekend nine people were killed on SC roadways and one of those is a seven year old boy from Chester. South Carolina health officials are speaking out and warning the community about the dangers and concerns of a recent discovered invasion of the Asian Long horned tick in a pasture at a cattle farm in York County.
CHARLOTTE — There’s another film project soon to be ramping up in the Charlotte region, according to a list of funding recipients released recently by the N.C. Department of Commerce. The latest feature-length film — called “AGB and Her Monster” — to use the area for a backdrop...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy award-winning artist Bruno Mars made a stop in the Queen City. The 24K Magic singer was at Merchant and Trade in Uptown over the weekend promoting his new rum, SelvaRey Rum. Mars is a part-owner of the company and took time to take pictures with...
After a series of wildly popular cheesesteak pop-ups, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Pecan Avenue this Wednesday, July 13. Why it matters: Cheat’s checks all the boxes a good Philly cheesesteak should, and boy is the demand there. Each one of the pop-ups since they started in October has sold out. Location: […]
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s that time of year again! The time of year where parents and teachers are planning for a new school year by collecting supplies for the classroom and book bags. Jessica Davis, and colleagues, are helping parents and teachers by hosting School Supply...
Who doesn’t love a delicious chicken sandwich. And honestly they are rare to find. Who gets the perfect combination of sauce, flavor and breading. The chicken wars have fired up in the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas with more and more chicken establishments popping up. Rock Hill is...
Healthy, fast, and sustainable. The Chicago-based eatery, Brown Bag Seafood, is making waves in Charlotte with two new eateries, located in South End and Uptown. The concept is fairly straight forward, but exciting nonetheless: Get fresh, hot-off-the-grill-seafood without the price point of an expensive meal in a variety of ways.
YORK CO., S.C. — Deputies say missing goats found wandering in the Fort Mill area have been returned to their rightful owners. The goats were reported missing Sunday night after deputies located them off of Rolin Avenue.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a briefing on Monday to talk about an aggressive tick species that has invaded South Carolina. Officials recently found a “large population” of Asian longhorned ticks on a commercial cattle farm pasture in York County....
Start Your Engines! Hardee’s is collaborating with one of the hottest drivers in history to spotlight one of its most popular menu offerings, the Hand-Breaded Chicken platform. This month, NASCAR Hall of Famer, seven-time NASCAR Champion, seven-time Daytona 500 winner and devoted Hardee’s fan, Richard Petty will be in his home state of North Carolina to give consumers “The Bird,” surprising restaurant goers with Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Viva Chicken is celebrating its 2nd annual VIVA Week by offering guests special giveaways and promotions from Monday, July 25th through Sunday, July 31st. The seven-day celebration of the hottest, freshest chicken will feature a variety of promotions for guests, a sweet fundraiser for charity partner No Kid Hungry and a celebration of Peruvian Independence Day on Thursday, July 28th.
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County has seen over sixty earthquakes since December, and the Lake Wateree Dam is only several miles away from where most earthquakes have occurred in Elgin. The Lake Wateree Dam is made up of two components: an earthen dam created from rock and clay...
Buying clothes secondhand is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, which is responsible for mass-producing clothing using cheap materials. Why it matters: Fast fashion, like fast food, is inexpensive and relatively easily accessible. But it has long been criticized for its environmental impact as well as its use of cheap labor overseas. Oxford’s English dictionary […]
CHARLOTTE – Black Business Owners Corp and Duke’s Mayo will host the first of four battles as part of the Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck competition today at 1600 W. Trade St. Seven Black-owned food trucks will go head-to-head serving up their best Duke’s Mayo-inspired...
Rock Hill’s Southside neighborhood is an anomaly. It’s a district in which African-Americans hold a certain degree of generational property wealth. It’s not rich area. The homes are older – built more than a half-century ago – and were never high-end homes. But families own them outright; pass them down to children, to provide a measure of security that eludes a disproportionate share of Black Americans, particularly in the South.
