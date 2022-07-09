ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What kind of dictator rules by decree? Joe Biden

By James Bovard
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFBC8_0gZcmjoL00
President Joe Biden is under pressure from Democratic lawmakers who want him to take executive actions protecting abortion rights. Yuri Gripas/Pool via CNP/MediaPunch

President Biden never promised to “make America constitutional again.” Though he took office preaching the need for “unity,” he increasingly rules like an elective dictator, relying on executive orders instead of working with Congress for legislative solutions.

But leftists supporters are furious that Biden has not seized far

power to inflict their values on the rest of America.

Biden yesterday issued an executive order calling for a report within 30 days “identifying potential actions” to safeguard women’s access to abortion. The order asks the Federal Trade Commission to “consider actions” to safeguard women’s privacy when they seek information on abortion. The order has a flurry of other provisions, including summoning activist lawyers to prepare for court brawls, but many observers considered the order “vague.”

Leftists are angry that Biden did not issue a decree making abortion legal based on . . . the majesty of the presidency, I guess.

AOC and Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for setting up abortion clinics in national parks. Advocates are pushing Biden to create travel vouchers for pregnant women, though federally-funded abortion tourism might not play well in swing states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12DKUz_0gZcmjoL00
Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have pushed for abortion clinics to be erected in national parks.

Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, declared, “You need to be willing to take some risks — even if the anticipation is it might not work.” Sharmin Hossain of the Liberate Abortion Coalition, a group of more than 150 reproductive rights organizations, proclaimed, “We can’t wait 190 days [until the election]. People need care now and that wait could mean life or death for people” (not including fetuses).

Pressures from the left

Similarly, leftists are caterwauling for Biden to issue an executive order canceling almost $2 trillion in federal student loans owed by 46 million people. According to Democrats on Capitol Hill, every ex-student deserves to be treated like an oppressed victim to have all their debts canceled (even the damn lawyers).

Biden has repeatedly decreed moratoriums so that ex-students don’t have to pay a cent on their federal loans. Biden lacks legal authority to waive all the debt, but his critics will never be satisfied as long as any ex-student has to pay a dime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38u9vg_0gZcmjoL00
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves after speaking to abortion-rights activists in front of the US Supreme Court on June 24.

Are leftists oblivious to how much power Biden has already tried to use — and failed? As law professor Jonathan Turley observed, “President Biden has arguably the worst record of losses in [federal court] the first two years of any recent presidential administration.”

  • On his first day in office, Biden issued an executive order compelling people to wear face masks any time they were on federal property. The edict had an unwritten Poohbah exemption. Biden went to the Lincoln Memorial a few hours after signing the order, he posed by the statue of Abraham Lincoln; neither Lincoln nor Biden were wearing a mask. Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki scoffed at a reporter’s concern over the apparent crime: “He was celebrating a historic day in our country . . . We have bigger things to worry about.” Biden’s order inflamed legions of junior Stasi who screamed in rage at anyone hiking in national parks without a mask.
  • Biden issued an executive order last year proclaiming “the goal of conserving at least 30% of our lands and waters by 2030.” That target would require almost tripling the amount of land under government restrictions — an area twice the size of the state of Texas. Farmers dread future decrees that could hogtie them worse than federal wetlands enforcement already does.
  • Last September, Biden decreed that every American working for a company with more than a hundred employees must get a COVID vaccine injection. The Supreme Court obliterated that mandate in January, ruling that there was no basis in federal law for his decree.
  • Last November, the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s attempt to perpetuate a national moratorium on evictions of renters. Six Justices scoffed that the administration’s legal defense relied “on a decades-old statute that authorizes . . . measures like fumigation and pest extermination.”
  • In April, federal judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for air travel, ruling that agencies were not permitted to “act unlawfully” to justify even desirable ends. Ending the mask mandates almost instantly ended the mid-air conflicts between passengers and flight staff.

Despite being told again and again that he can’t just make law, leftists still insist Biden act unilaterally on abortion, guns and the environment.

Ironically, despite four years nonstop howling about the peril from President Trump, many leftists understand nothing about the danger of absolute power.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
The Atlantic

The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority just last week took the next step in a little-noticed, but extremely dangerous, project: attempting to jam into law a radical misinterpretation of the Constitution’s elections and electors clauses, which, if successful, would create electoral chaos across the country. Before next summer, and well in advance of the 2024 presidential election, the Court could strip state courts and state constitutions of their ability to check and balance state legislators when they make laws for federal elections, giving partisan majorities near-total control over how voters cast ballots and how those ballots are counted. And it would make the current Court—which already has a horrible track record on voting rights—the ultimate judge of whether the legislatures’ actions are legal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Veracity Report

Opinion: 1/6 Testimony and Jumping into GOP Primaries Backfires on Dems

According to nationwide primary results, Trump-backed candidates dominate the scene. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from, and linked directly to, the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Asks Justices to Revive Immigration Enforcement Plan (1)

The Justice Department is calling on the US Supreme Court to toss a recent ruling that sidelined the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement priorities. DOJ lawyers filed a stay request Friday, arguing that a district court overstepped when it froze the enforcement policy. The Department of Homeland Security guidelines in question direct immigration officials to prioritize the detention and deportation of people who threaten national security, public safety, or border security. The Trump administration cast a broader net, targeting anyone in the country without authorization.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

The Democratic circular firing squad comes for Biden

President Joe Biden is contending with a Democratic whispering campaign, and some considerably louder protests, ahead of November's midterm elections and expectations the party will sustain severe losses at the polls. But as Democrats express their frustrations over abortion access and others position themselves for their future political ambitions, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jonathan Turley
Washington Examiner

Biden's Labor Department threatens to spread California's war on the self-employed

As life in the United States gets more expensive, more than a quarter of the public is considering taking on a side gig to make ends meet. President Joe Biden's Department of Labor is trying to make it difficult for self-employed entrepreneurs to work legally as independent contractors. For the second time in a little over a year, the Labor Department announced that it plans to withdraw the Trump-era rule that provides a clear and simple definition of who can legally qualify to be an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Slidin’ Biden: Approval falls below 30%

First, it was his former boss, Barack Obama. Then, it was his archenemy, former President Donald Trump. Now, President Joe Biden’s steady, yearlong decline in voter approval numbers has fallen so low that he has tied former President Jimmy Carter’s all-time Gallup bottom and appears headed to sink under former President Richard Nixon’s resignation-day approval rating, the worst in decades.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Biden Is Failing, but Not Because He Isn’t ‘Left’ Enough

As Joe Biden’s presidency continues to flounder, a narrative is developing amongst progressives that suggests he’s more of a lover than a fighter. In The New York Times, Michael Shear writes, “While many Democrats are pleading for a fighter who gives voice to their anger, Mr. Biden has chosen a more passive path…” Politico reported on Democrats who are growing “frustrated” at Biden’s “lack of urgency” and “seeming lack of fire.” And a Democratic member told CNN that what people “want to see is the President out there swinging.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Air Conflicts#Executive Order#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Aoc
The Atlantic

The Constitution Isn’t Working

On the last day of the Supreme Court’s most recent term, the Court released two cases that highlight a challenge to American democracy—a challenge that is the direct result of one of the Founders’ more consequential miscalculations. They granted Congress more power than any other branch of government, and they mistakenly thought Congress would possess a sense of institutional responsibility and authority. Instead it is largely a partisan body, drained of any sense of independent civic duty, and American democracy suffers as a result.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

No One Wants Biden Anymore, Not Even Dems

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch returns alongside editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Stephanie Slade as they dare to consider the earliest (and meaningless) polling and general chatter related to the 2024 presidential campaign. 0:25: Joe Biden 2024 and Democrats. 18:49: Post-Dobbs polls on abortion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thetrace.org

The Restrictions That a Majority of Gun Owners Support — and Oppose

A majority of gun owners favor several gun reforms — but not a ban on assault weapons. That’s from a new NPR/Ipsos survey finding support for universal background checks (84 percent), raising the minimum age to buy an AR-15-style rifle from 18 to 21 (72 percent), raising the minimum to age buy any gun from 18 to 21 (67 percent), and red flag laws (65 percent). There was a predictable split between Democratic and Republican gun owners, but a majority of the latter nonetheless supported the policies. At the same time, just 42 percent of gun owners — fueled by 25 percent support among Republicans — supported a ban on assault-style weapons. “This NPR/Ipsos survey of American gun owners shows that the majority of gun owners are supportive of moderate gun control measures like background checks or increased age requirements, but harbor deep distrust of government suggesting the barriers that exist to more actions on guns,” said Ipsos senior vice president Chris Jackson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newsweek

Democrats' Worst Case Scenario for the Midterms

Democrats are widely expected to suffer defeats in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, with Republicans aiming to retake the House of Representatives and the Senate. The serving president's party usually performs poorly during midterms and while it seems likely President Joe Biden will see major losses this November, it's not clear just how bad things will be for the Democrats.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Biden throws the Border Patrol under the bus

Two Border Patrol agents tried to help the Texas Department of Public Safety secure the southern border last September. For that crime, President Joe Biden wants them punished. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility released a 500-page report last Friday, summarizing the findings of a 10-month investigation into...
DEL RIO, TX
Washington Examiner

4chan users claim to have hacked Hunter Biden’s iCloud account

The contents of Hunter Biden's iCloud account have allegedly been hacked by users of the 4chan community, who posted screenshots purported to be from his phone and computer on the website's main political forum late Saturday night. Administrators on the image board moved quickly in the hours after the content...
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Examiner

Lowest ‘confidence’ in presidency ever recorded: Gallup

President Joe Biden has pushed the presidency to a place it hasn't been in nearly 50 years. In the latest Gallup poll, less than a quarter of those surveyed have “confidence” in the presidency, worse than during the Trump presidency and nearly as bad as the end of the George W. Bush presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Biden touts jobs numbers, falling gas prices: 'The program is working'

Pointing to robust June jobs numbers and falling gas prices, President Biden said Friday that his economic "program is working." "Today the Labor Department reported that we've added 372,000 jobs last month, 372,000. Here's why it's important: Our private sector has now recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic and added jobs on top of that," Biden said at a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. "We have more Americans working today in the private sector than any day under my predecessor, more today than anytime in American history, today."
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy