Boston, MA

How Whitlock, Hernandez fared in rehab assignments with WooSox

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarrett Whitlock and Kiké Hernandez are close to returning to the Boston Red Sox after spending the last month on the injured list. Before rejoining the big-league club, they were sent to Triple-A Worcester for a rehab assignment on Friday. Hernandez, working his way back from a...

