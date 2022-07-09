ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creve Coeur, MO

Man sentenced for killing wife who’d searched ‘what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant’

By Phil Helsel
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri man who killed his pregnant wife with a mallet in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday, the St. Louis County prosecutor's office said. A jury convicted Beau Rothwell, 31, in April of first-degree murder in Jennifer Rothwell's slaying in Creve Coeur, west of St....

www.nbcnews.com

Teresa Brooks
2d ago

He was exercising HIS right to birth control and if a fetus is a life why aren't there charges for double homicide every time a pregnant woman is murdered? The baby doesn't count as a murder unless the mother wants an abortion. Smh

Angel M
2d ago

So sad and heartbreaking for her family. The monster didn't want the child nor child support instead he got life in prison. My sincerest condolences to the families.

Annise Boyer
2d ago

My deepest condolences 💔 goes out to her family. He's a psychopath to be able to kill his pregnant wife he deserves life behind bars with no parole.

Related
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Law & Crime

Oklahoma Mom Charged with Murdering Newborn Son by ‘Cutting the Baby’s Throat Shortly After His Birth’: Police

A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
