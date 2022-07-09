ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Fall Out Boy Pledge $100K to Gun Safety After Highland Park Mass Shooting: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

By Katie Atkinson
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiMKI_0gZcmDlD00
Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy attend The Kerrang! Awards at Shoreditch Town Hall on June 23, 2022 in London, England. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Chicago rockers Fall Out Boy took to social media on Friday (July 8) to pledge a $100,000 donation to Everytown for Gun Safety following the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in neighboring Highland Park, Illinois.

“Chicago is where we grew up, and we are heartbroken for the families and entire community of Highland Park, as well as every single victim of wanton gun violence in America,” begins their message, which the band posted to Instagram and Twitter. “We will be donating $100,000 through The Fall Out Boy Fund to @Everytown for Gun Safety to help their continued efforts toward ending gun violence.”

The band — Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley — announced The Fall Out Boy Fund in September 2017 “as a way for us to give back to Chicago, the city that has given so much to us,” they wrote in the announcement.

In 2018, Fall Out Boy headlined the Stay Amped concert in Washington, D.C., the day before the March for Our Lives, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Everytown.

Monday’s tragic shooting began 15 minutes after the Highland Park Independence Day parade kicked off, killing seven and injuring nearly 50 others.

On Wednesday, Chicago’s Ravinia Festival canceled or postponed seven shows in the wake of the mass shooting. “In light of Monday’s tragedy, and out of deep respect for our community, Ravinia announces the cancellation or postponement of all concerts and events through Sunday, July 10,” the organization based in Highland Park wrote in a statement.

See Fall Out Boy’s full message below:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Insider

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect claimed his son called the Copenhagen shooter an 'idiot' the night before the July 4th massacre

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect said he talked about another mass shooting the night before the massacre. Robert Crimo Jr. said his son called the gunman who killed three people at a Copenhagen shopping mall*/ an "idiot." Crimo and the suspect's mother retained attorney Steve Greenberg, whose...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park couple's security camera captured massacre suspect after bullets stopped

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A picture put a face to Highland Park mass shooting suspect Bobby Crimo seconds after the bullets stopped flying. On Friday, the Highland Park couple who own the surveillance camera told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey about the moment they realized what they had. Hal and Geri Emalfarb said they knew right away that their cameras had captured the shooter. They own a building on Green Bay Road, steps from where investigator say the suspect fired 83 rounds into a July 4th parade crowd. "The rifle dropped out of his blanket," said Geri Emalfarb....
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Wentz
Person
Patrick Stump
Person
Joe Trohman
Person
Andy Hurley
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Fall Out Boy#Violent Crime#Everytown For Gun Safety
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy