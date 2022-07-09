Christian Slater lists Miami villa for nearly $4M

Christian Slater's Miami villa is currently listed for just under $4 million. Google Earth

Teenage heartthrob Christian Slater has put his four-bedroom Miami home up for sale for $3.95 million, according to reports.

The graduate of New York’s LaGuardia High School first purchased the Coconut Grove waterfront mansion for $2.21 million in 2013, the Miami Herald reported.

Known for his roles in “True Romance” and “Heathers,” Slater frequently posted pictures of himself in the 3,270-square-foot home on his Instagram account.

The “Italian Villa” features a heated pool, fireplace, renovated kitchen and lush landscaping, according to the listing.

The home also features safety windows and a generator to guard against hurricanes.

Slater, who married Brittany Lopez in Florida, previously sold his Hell’s Kitchen apartment in Manhattan in 2017.

It is unclear if Slater will remain in Florida or take up residence somewhere else.

Liz Hogan of Compass is the listing agent.