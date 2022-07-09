ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California experiences an influx of abortion patients from out-of-state

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping away women's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. At least 14 states banned or severely limited abortion immediately. "It forces birth," said Kimberly Robinson, community...

